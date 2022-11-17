Stadiums of shame: The numbers Qatar don’t want to be seen

$200 billion: Qatar is reported to have spent on getting the World Cup ready, compared with around $11bn spent by Russia in 2018.

0: Number of human rights clauses or conditions concerning labour protections requested by Fifa of the Qatari authorities when awarding hosting rights in 2010.

3: Official number of worker deaths during World Cup 2022 preparations, according to the Qataris and Infantino. Nicholas McGeehan of human rights organisation Fair Square calls that number a “wilful attempt to mislead” as it focuses on projects that account for only 1% of construction in Qatar. The Supreme Committee says that a further 36 workers from stadium sites also died, but for “non-work” reasons – ie, they died after a day’s work due to “natural causes”.

??? The exact number of migrant workers who have died as a result of negligence on projects linked to the World Cup. The real number will never be known. According to Human Rights Watch “Qatari authorities have failed to investigate the causes of deaths of thousands of migrant workers, many of which are attributed to ‘natural causes’.” HRW also found that, in such cases, families seldom receive compensation for deaths because, under Qatari labour law, deaths not considered work-related are not entitled to compensation.

6,500: Migrant workers from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka reported by the Guardian to have died in Qatar between 2010, when it was awarded the tournament, and 2021.

14-18: Hours worked a day by many migrant workers in Qatar, particularly in the domestic and security sectors, according to Amnesty. A recent report by Equidem found many similar stories, including from a Kenyan worker who described working 14-hour days at the Lusail Stadium without paid overtime for more than two years.

An aerial view of Lusail Stadium in Doha, Qatar. The 80,000-seat stadium, designed by Foster + Partners studio, will host the final game of the tournament. Picture: David Ramos/Getty Images

€256: Legal minimum wage a month in Qatar (1,000 riyals), the equivalent of about €1.20 an hour, although food and accommodation are provided. In recent years, the authorities have introduced a number of labour reforms, including the introduction of a minimum wage and the abolition of the kafala, or sponsorship, system. However, human rights groups say it has been piecemeal and many abuses still take place.

7: Years in prison that men and women who have sexual relations outside marriage can face under 281 article of the penal code. HRW say this disproportionately affects women, who have been prosecuted if they report rape. It says “police often do not believe women who report such violence, instead believing the men who claim it was consensual, and any evidence or suggestion that a woman knew the male offender has been enough to prosecute the woman”.

$440m: Amount Amnesty and others believe Fifa should make available to help compensate migrant workers who have died or suffered injury in Qatar. Qatar’s labour minister Samikh al-Marri rejected such proposals, claiming criticism of the government counts as “racist”. he said there was “no criteria to establish these funds,” asking: “Where are the victims? Do you have names of the victims? How can you get these numbers?”

Guardian