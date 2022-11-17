Football rumours: Magpies hope Hazard will end ‘nightmare spell’ at Real Madrid

The Daily Express speculates Newcastle are hopeful of signing Eden Hazard after he admitted he could be leaving Real Madrid in the summer. The paper says the 31-year-old winger’s contract at the Santiago Bernabeu expires in 2024, but he could cut his “nightmare spell” in Spain short and return to the Premier League.

Chelsea are reportedly “closing in” on an agreement with midfielder Mason Mount for a new contract, the Daily Mail says. The paper writes that the 23-year-old has established himself as a key player at Stamford Bridge after breaking into the first-team in 2019 under Frank Lampard but has “reached a stalemate” with the Blues over a new deal.