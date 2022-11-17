Absence of star man Haaland robs friendly of much of its lustre

After years of devoting wasted time to discussing absent Ireland players, it’s impossible to gloss over the missing star from Norway’s team.

This was a fixture centred on Erling Haaland’s participation, supplying sustenance to an Irish public feeling the chill of dipping temperatures and rising costs.

The FAI’s press release to confirm the friendly on September 21 didn’t bother camouflaging the gold dust attraction either, taking just three paragraphs before citing the scoring phenomenon.

On his next outing for Manchester City, Haaland banged in a third hat-trick of the season — this one against Manchester United to boot.

Ticket demand shared the same frenzy as for Cristiano Ronaldo’s visit to the Aviva 12 months earlier. Bonanza time for the cash-strapped FAI.

Only cynics could question whether Europe’s in-form forward would turn up for a friendly when all the focus was on his clubmates preparing for the World Cup.

But the clues were there when City accompanied their prize asset with club physio Mario Pafundi for Norway’s September Nations League window.

“It’s not weird,” declared Pep Guardiola about the TLC arrangement. “Clubs earn lots of money when players can play and most of the time it's thanks to the physios.”

They were competitive matches, during which Haaland extended his streak to 21 goals from his last 21 matches, so friendly fare was also doubtful.

A compromise reached with his employers might see him end the year with a cameo in Oslo on Sunday against Finland.

How many of the 45,000 fans Stephen Kenny says have purchased tickets choose tonight to either stay at home or endure the frustration of watching up close how limited Norway are without their gem will influence the turnout.

His likely replacement, Jorgen Strand-Larsen, applied dark humour to being cast as the shadow stand-in.

“Hopefully, I can score the first goal for my country against Ireland,” said the 22-year-old Celta Vigo attacker with glee before sensing the reality of the occasion by deadpanning: “But the fans will probably boo me because I’m not Erling.”

Both came through the Norwegian underage ranks together and Strand-Larsen, set to earn his fourth cap, could even joke about donning a blonde wig to appease the Haaland fanclub in the home and away sections.

“We have some of the same qualities, such as good technique to retain possession for players that tall, but I cannot compare,” he added.

“He is a machine. I have some steps to take on how fast he runs and how clinical his finishing is.”

Haaland is one of several cry-offs Stale Solbakken had to contend with, leading to the impression these friendlies occupy the experimental bracket.

Norway haven’t reached a major tournament for 22 years and he’s aware judgement on his reign revolves around splitting Spain and Scotland in next year’s Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Having Haaland fit and available for those, not relaxing in Barcelona as he’s been since the weekend, is far more important to his job.

That’s been reflected in the relaxed approach in Dublin this week; opening up his training sessions to the watching media. He didn’t seem bothered by patterns of selection giving away his probable team, perhaps understandable when victories earlier in the year over Slovakia, Serbia and Sweden, home and away, banked him credit.

Kenny wasn’t so liberal in his offerings. Aside from jesting about John Egan potentially morphing into an attacker “behind the front two” as they sat together for pre-match press duties, cryptic clues were the currency in vogue.

This was meant to be a straightforward bridge year between the World Cup and Euro campaigns, yet international football is seldom straightforward.

Finishing third in a Uefa Nations League group he had deemed topping as ‘realistic’, anti-climaxed during September by defeat in Scotland and an unconvincing 3-2 win at home to Armenia, magnifies the value of victory tonight. They may be rare commodities during a 2023 schedule featuring six games against France, Netherlands, and Greece.

“I don’t see wholesale changes really but there will be some between now and Sunday,” he said, encompassing Sunday’s finale away to minnow Malta.

He should be able to start nine of his favoured XI when seeking a third straight home win. Evolution of the team during last year elevated Nathan Collins above Shane Duffy, Robbie Brady over James McClean, and Michael Obafemi streaking past Chiedozie Ogbene.

Injuries to Jason Knight and Troy Parrott present two cavities to fill; selective soundbites suggest Ogbene risks coming out the wrong side of the marginal call to partner Obafemi due to similarities.

“They can play together at certain times but Callum Robinson is doing well too,” he noted.

“Getting characteristics that complement each other is important so it’s a dilemma but I’m sure the three of them will figure at some stage against Norway.”

On the day Ireland’s part in the joint Euro 2028 bid was confirmed, Kenny was right to swerve a query on his longevity till that hosting. He’s got ground to make up first and may in time revel at being spared having to stifle the blonde bombshell.

Possible line-ups

IRELAND (3-5-2): G Bazunu; D O’Shea, N Collins, J Egan; M Doherty, J Molumby, J Cullen, A Browne, R Brady; C Robinson, M Obafemi.

NORWAY (4-5-1): O Nyland; M Holmgren-Pedersen, S Strandberg, L Ostigard, B Meling; O Solbakken, M Odegaard, P Berg, M Thorsby, M Elyounoussi; J Strand-Larsen.