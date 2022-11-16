Excessive Doha heat forces Wales to change training session times

Even though it is mid-November, early-afternoon temperatures have been above average at over 30 degrees Celsius.
Excessive Doha heat forces Wales to change training session times
Manager Robert Page has altered the timings of Wales’ World Cup training sessions due to the Qatar heat (Adam Davy/PA)
Wed, 16 Nov, 2022 - 18:15
Phil Blanche

Wales have had to reschedule their World Cup training plans because of the excessive Doha heat.

Robert Page’s squad had been due to start daily training sessions at 1.30pm local time in Qatar ahead of their tournament opener with the United States on Monday.

But, even though it is mid-November, early-afternoon temperatures have been above average at over 30 degrees Celsius.

Wales training sessions are to be pushed back in Doha because of the high temperatures there (Nick Potts/PA)

Wales will now train at 4pm local time on Thursday, and it is likely that all future training sessions will now be held later in the day.

The 2022 World Cup was switched to the winter for the first time because of the sheer impracticality of playing football during Qatar’s summer months with temperatures over 40 degrees Celsius.

All eight stadiums hosting World Cup games will be air-conditioned, but Page questioned whether players would feel the benefit of that after visiting the Gulf state in July.

Page, whose side’s second group game with Iran kicks off at 1pm local time, said: “They’ve done their best to accommodate that (the heat).

“I went to the stadium where we play our three games and it is exceptional.

“They’ve put air conditioning units all around the pitch, I could feel it from where I was stood.

“I’m not so sure the players will feel it from the middle of the pitch, and certainly our supporters won’t from the top of the stand.”

More in this section

Republic of Ireland Training Session and Media Conference Lack of forward options could hand exciting prospect Evan Ferguson senior debut
Maradona Hand of God ball auction Top bid not good enough as Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ ball fails to meet reserve
Manchester City v Fulham - Premier League - Etihad Stadium Norway boss challenges strikers to fill Erling Haaland void
WalesHeatPlace: InternationalPlace: UK
The Republic of Ireland face Norway in a friendly at the Aviva Stadium on Thursday evening (Niall Carson/PA)

No Haaland for Norway as Kenny looks for results – Republic talking points

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.241 s