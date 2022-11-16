Ivan Toney charged over 232 alleged breaches of FA betting rules

The 26-year-old last week admitted he was assisting the FA with its investigation into historic breaking of gambling rules.
Ivan Toney charged over 232 alleged breaches of FA betting rules
Ivan Toney has been charged by the FA (Nigel French/PA)
Wed, 16 Nov, 2022 - 18:15
Andy Sims

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been charged by the Football Association over 232 alleged breaches of betting rules over a four-year period.

The 26-year-old last week admitted he was assisting the FA with its investigation into historic breaking of gambling rules.

The alleged breaches stretch from 2017, when Toney was on Newcastle’s books, to 2021, after he had joined Brentford from Peterborough.

The FA said on Wednesday: “Ivan Toney has been charged with misconduct in relation to alleged breaches of the FA’s betting rules.

“It is alleged that the Brentford FC forward breached FA rule E8 232 times between February 25, 2017 and January 23, 2021.

“Ivan Toney has until Thursday, November 24 to provide a response.”

Toney was a contender for England’s World Cup squad, having been called up for the recent Nations League fixtures, but was omitted when Gareth Southgate named his travelling party last week.

When news of the FA probe broke on November 6, Toney wrote on Twitter: “I’m aware of a story about me in a national newspaper today.

“I have been assisting the Football Association with their enquiries and will not be making any comment until such investigation has reached its conclusion.

“I am a proud Englishman and it has always been my childhood dream to play for my country at a World Cup finals.”

The FA has strict betting rules and if a player is found guilty it can impose “financial penalties, suspensions, and in some instances, lifetime bans”.

Toney has scored 11 goals this season, including both in Brentford’s shock 2-1 win at Manchester City on Saturday.

Brentford said in a statement: “Brentford FC has been informed that Ivan Toney has been charged with breaches of FA Rule E8.

“The club has been in discussion with Ivan and his legal representatives about this matter and those conversations will continue privately.

“We will make no further comment until the matter has been completed.”

More in this section

Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League - Etihad Stadium OK, boss – Cristiano Ronaldo chose United over City after Sir Alex Ferguson chat
Turkey Scotland Soccer Scotland slip to friendly defeat in Turkey
Republic of Ireland v Armenia - UEFA Nations League - League B1 - Aviva Stadium No Haaland for Norway as Kenny looks for results – Republic talking points
ToneyPlace: UK
Manchester City v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Etihad Stadium

Football rumours: Magpies hope Hazard will end ‘nightmare spell’ at Real Madrid

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.259 s