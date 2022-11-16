Lack of forward options could hand exciting prospect Evan Ferguson senior debut

Stephen Kenny hasn’t ruled out blooding teen striker Evan Ferguson against Norway in Thursday night’s friendly at Aviva Stadium (7.45pm).

The Brighton and Hove Albion striker only recently turned 18 but has already lined out in the Premier League and the Ireland boss is short of forward options.

Withdrawals on Monday by Will Keane and Scott Hogan turn the focus on the tall striker who his former boss, and current Chelsea chief Graham Potter, tipped to have a big future in the game.

“We rate Evan highly,” said Kenny about the Meathman, a regular in the U21 team that progressed all the way to a first Euro playoff last month.

“He has come through the underage international teams and he has been very, very good.

“Evan is one of four strikers in the squad but is a different profile to the others.

“He is strong and aggressive in the air, scoring different types of goals including headers goals.

“He is someone who has achieved a lot in his tender years. He has a chance of being involved but no guarantees at the same time. It is premature because he hasn’t played that many games for Brighton’s first-team” John Egan, set to captain the team with Kenny likely to expose regular skipper Séamus Coleman in Sunday’s trip to instead, Malta, echoed Kenny’s admiration for Ferguson.

“He's a young man but he's not young in stature,” noted Egan.

“He's a big man for his age and he's got a bright future ahead of him. It seems like he's got a really good attitude and good ability, so it's been really good to get to know him this week."

This double-header completes the 2022 international schedule for Ireland but they are likely to have another friendly a few days before the Euro 2024 qualification opener against France on March 27.

Unlike his Norwegian counterpart Stale Solbakken, who is missing six regulars, Kenny is only without Jason Knight and Troy Parrott from his regular XI.

He hinted that Callum O’Dowda could finally resume his international career, two years on from his last cap.

“Everyone who has come into the camp is fully fit and we have no injuries going into the game tomorrow,” confirmed Kenny.

“We want to pick a strong team and get a strong performance.

“Some other players are coming into contention who have been playing well at club level and, and we must take that into account.

“When you say that there is an implication that other players are not playing as well so there are many factors that go into picking the team, and someone like Callum O’Dowda who is playing well at club level at the moment has to come into our thinking.

“He is adaptable and plays in different positions. It was a tough game he had with injuries but is someone with natural pace and a good left foot.

“Wing-back is an area where there is a lot of competition for us, so we have to consider that.”