Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal said Dutch fans who are boycotting the Qatar World Cup over human rights concerns are right to do so
Louis van Gaal: Dutch fans right to boycott Qatar World Cup

BOYCOTT: Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal said Dutch fans who are boycotting the World Cup over human rights concern are right to do so. Pic: AP Photo/Patrick Post

Wed, 16 Nov, 2022 - 11:54
Reuters

Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal said Dutch fans who are boycotting the World Cup over human rights concerns are right to do so but hopes that if his side get to next month's final they will at least watch the game on television.

Van Gaal also repeated his assertion that Qatar should not be hosting the World Cup, but said it was because it was too small for the 32-team tournament and that hosting should be restricted to major football-playing countries.

But he also said the anticipated 3,000 Dutch fans who will travel to the tournament would be important for his team.

"It is fantastic that they will be here," he told a news conference on Wednesday.

On supporters boycotting the Qatar World Cup over human rights concerns, Van Gaal added: "They are right to do that, but I hope we play so well that at the end of the tournament when we play the final, they'll be watching on TV how good we are."

A survey of 28,000 respondents in the Netherlands, conducted by EenVandaag and published on Tuesday, said only 14% were interested in following the tournament after years of negative publicity about Qatar.

The Gulf nation has rejected many of the allegations about the treatment of migrant workers and said the World Cup had helped bring about better working conditions.

"We have to play the World Cup in the most experienced football countries," added Van Gaal, but he was also full of praise for the organisation and facilities.

"The training pitch we have could not be any better. The hotel and organisation has been fantastic. I am really looking forward to the tournament but it is more important that my players feel the same way."

The Dutch kick off their Group A campaign against Senegal on Monday with Van Gaal insisting they have a chance to be crowned world champions.

"I believe we don't have the best players in the world in our team but I believe in team building and tactics and we have players who can execute the tactical plan of the coach," he added.

<p>BID SUBMIITED: Casement Park in Belfast is one of 14 stadia included in the Euro 2028 bid submitted by Ireland and the UK. Pic: PA</p>

Casement Park one of 14 venues as Ireland and UK submit bid for Euro 2028

READ NOW

