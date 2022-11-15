Ian Ryan appointed new Bray Wanderers head coach

Bray Wanderers have appointed Ian Ryan as their new head coach on a two-year contract.

Ryan quit fellow First Division club Wexford a fortnight ago, despite extending his contract till next year. He had held talks with both Waterford and Bohemians about their vacancies earlier in the year.

Bray finished seventh in a nine-team division, with supporter anger rife during their first year since a reverse takeover by Tony Richardson from Cabinteely.

While there was dissent against Director of Football/Manager Pat Devlin, Richardson recently confirmed that the shareholder would be sticking around. It remains to be seen how the relationship with the new lead coach will work.

A statement released by the Seagulls read: “Ian will have responsibility for the first-team and liaise with all existing football structures within the club.

“Ian is fully aligned with the club’s ambition to build a sustainable and successful club based on a thriving academy and a modern stadium.

“During this building process we recognise first team success as an important contributing factor to our longer-term plans.

“We will provide Ian with all necessary support to deliver success in 2023 and beyond.”