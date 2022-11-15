Ian Ryan appointed new Bray Wanderers head coach

Ryan quit fellow First Division club Wexford a fortnight ago, despite extending his contract till next year. He had held talks with both Waterford and Bohemians about their vacancies earlier in the year.
Ian Ryan has been appointed the new Bray Wanderers. Pic: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Tue, 15 Nov, 2022 - 22:49
John Fallon

Bray Wanderers have appointed Ian Ryan as their new head coach on a two-year contract.

Ryan quit fellow First Division club Wexford a fortnight ago, despite extending his contract till next year. He had held talks with both Waterford and Bohemians about their vacancies earlier in the year.

Bray finished seventh in a nine-team division, with supporter anger rife during their first year since a reverse takeover by Tony Richardson from Cabinteely.

While there was dissent against Director of Football/Manager Pat Devlin, Richardson recently confirmed that the shareholder would be sticking around. It remains to be seen how the relationship with the new lead coach will work.

A statement released by the Seagulls read: “Ian will have responsibility for the first-team and liaise with all existing football structures within the club.

“Ian is fully aligned with the club’s ambition to build a sustainable and successful club based on a thriving academy and a modern stadium.

“During this building process we recognise first team success as an important contributing factor to our longer-term plans.

“We will provide Ian with all necessary support to deliver success in 2023 and beyond.”

