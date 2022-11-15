Solbakken: Martin Odegaard fulfilling early promise on club and international stage

Norway boss Stale Solbakken reckons Martin Odegaard is enjoying the best form of his career but Matt Doherty wasn’t when under his leadership at Wolves.

Scrutiny has followed Odegaard around since Real Madrid paid €4m for the 16-year-old but he’s come weathered bouts of turbulence to become captain and current top scorer of Premier League leaders Arsenal.

The midfielder was handed the armband at just 22 when Solbakken took charge in March 2021 and will be the Vikings’ star attraction at Aviva Stadium on Thursday in the absence of Erling Haaland.

Speaking before a training session of his decimated squad at Wayside Celtic on Tuesday, Solbakken confirmed his skipper would start the friendly against Ireland.

While there will be natural disappointment among the throngs of Irish fans who purchased tickets based on Haaland’s involvement until his withdrawal on Sunday with an ankle injury, Odegaard is a talent finally fulfilling his promise.

“Probably,” said Solbakken, using a phrase more associated with neighbours Denmark, when asked if his captain is entering his peak.

“He’s been very stable at a high level for a long, long time – enjoying more assists and goals lately.

“Overall, his performance is very good over a long period, both for Arsenal and Norway.”

Solbakken managed several Irish players during his brief spell at the Wolves helm, following Mick McCarthy’s six-year tenure with a six-month stint until an FA Cup exit at Luton Town in January 2013 triggered his sacking.

Kevin Doyle, Stephen Hunt, Stephen Ward, Kevin Foley and Anthony Forde were all at Molineux but it was their compatriot who he sent out on loan to Bury that he’ll face this week.

Asked if he ever forecasted that the 21-year-old Matt Doherty would develop into a €20m purchase for Tottenham Hotspur and a Champions League player, Solbakken paused for a while before replying: “That’s difficult to answer. I think that was a long time ago. He was very young then but he has improved.”

Like Ireland, Norway are concentrating on the Euro 2024 qualifiers after failing to reach this weekend’s World Cup. They are grouped with Spain, Scotland, Georgia and Cyprus.

He’s not dividing the performance and result when it comes to priorities.

“Probably both,” is his wishlist.

“For us, it’s good to be playing in a stadium with a big crowd.

“Ireland, in some aspects, are similar to Scotland, who we meet in the Euros, so this is good preparation for us, “We can test new players. There’s injuries and sickness in the squad, which can happen in the qualification games. Both Ireland and Norway have tough qualification groups next year.”

Alexander Sørloth, the striker on loan to Real Sociedad from RB Leipzig travelled to Dublin but sickness rules him out.

Sander Berge, Fredrik Aursnes, Joshua King, Kristoffer Ajer, Andreas Hanche-Olsen and Kristian Thorstvedt had already joined Haaland on the unavailable list.

Celta Vigo striker Jørgen Strand Larsen (22) is primed to make his debut in the makeshift team that starts on Thursday (7.45pm).