No more settling for 'playing well and coming up short' - Player of the Year Josh Cullen 

A natural-born winner like newly-crowned FAI Player of the Year Josh Cullen admits Ireland aren’t the finished article until they develop that killer instinct.

The midfielder was 23 when handed his senior debut by Mick McCarthy in late 2019 but it would be another 18 months before he became a cog in the Stephen Kenny project.

Despite him being an immovable force in front of Ireland’s defence, what the FAI refer to as vacillating results has stunted real progress for the team.

The team as a competitive force were out of the World Cup campaign after their opening two games and the Nations League group heralded by the manager as winnable never recovered from early wounds either.

Battle-hardened Cullen has helped his new club Burnley chisel out results on their way to the Championship summit, notably shading games in succession against Norwich City, Reading and Rotherham United.

There are no points on offer from the friendlies against Norway on Thursday nor in Malta on Sunday but creating the winning habit in time for the Euro qualifiers kicking off in March is imperative.

“We need to not settle for, I suppose, playing well and coming up short,” said Cullen, originally from Southend-On-Sea but declared for Ireland through his grandparents at the age of 17.

“We need to now turn that into going to places, playing well and winning games.

“We've probably been a little bit disappointed with not coming away with results we feel like we've deserved.

“Now it's time to, I suppose, just make sure that when we do play well, we win games. It's as simple as that.”

Cullen became the first midfielder to win the award since Kenny’s assistant, Keith Andrews, a decade ago. He beat off competition from John Egan and Callum Robinson.

“It’s a huge honour,” he said after receiving his award from Irish legend Paul McGrath at the team hotel on Monday.

“After looking at the list of everyone who has won the award, to get myself on the same list as plenty of Irish footballing legends is brilliant. It took me by surprise last night but a very nice surprise to start off this week.”