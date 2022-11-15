Norway the prime movers in calling out Qatar charade

When it comes to highlighting the issues attached to a World Cup in Qatar just days away, Norway have been at the vanguard from the off.

Twice last year, players took the endemic blatant abuses on the ground in the host country into their own hands in the form of protests prior to international games.

T-shirts displaying the slogan 'Human rights on and off the pitch' were donned prior to the World Cup qualifier against Gibraltar in March.

Six months later, their campaign continued in a match of larger profile against Netherlands. Players, among them Premier League superstars Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard, held aloft a banner which read ‘Fair Play for Migrant Workers’.

Had a sizeable portion of Norwegian football folk had their way, those games would have been mere friendlies.

Top-flight club Tromso tabled a motion that the national team should deliberately attempt not to qualify, seamlessly detaching a proud country from the injustices of the host nation.

“That corruption, modern-day slavery and a high number of workers’ deaths are the fundamental of our most important tournament, the World Cup, is totally unacceptable,” the club laid out in their manifesto to declare solidarity with victims of oppression.

Several hours of debate ensued before a ballot of clubs taken resulted in 368 votes in favour and 121 against the nuclear action of full-scale boycott.

There were still other methods of amplifying the cause, specifically sending their delegate into the bearpit of Fifa congress in April of this year with a clear message. That the gathering of all 211 federations happened to be staged in Qatar’s capital Doha added to the bravery of their speaker.

Add in the fact Lise Klaveness, the former Norway women’s international and current President of their football federation, was addressing a room consisting almost entirely of male blazers – including Fifa President Gianni Infantino – and the reception was predictable.

Amid the culture of silence, Klaveness gatecrashed the indifference like an uninvited uncle to a family function, laying out cold truths not just about the mistreatment of construction workers building stadia but the fear of recrimination among LGBTQ+ fans travelling to the tournament.

Accompanied by the sound of her own footsteps leaving the podium, the speaker was immediately excoriated by Qatar’s Supreme Committee lead, Hassan al-Thawadi, who demanded she educate herself before ventilating such “allegations”.

She has and the position remains unchanged.

Norway, through no lack of effort, didn’t qualify for the World Cup, thereby ensuring the most salient competitive linkage for both teams in Thursday’s friendly is four months into the distance when the European qualifiers begin.

Norway stand for the national anthem. (Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images)

Even if Solbakken wanted to replicate Stephen Kenny by travelling to the Gulf for scouting on group rivals Spain, he would be forbidden.

“That decision was taken by our board and I readily go along with it,” said the former Wolves manager before his squad’s training session at the home of amateur club Wayside Celtic on Dublin’s southside yesterday.

“Only one person from the Norwegian FF - our analyst – goes to the World Cup . Others have to stay at home.”

It doesn’t stop him holding opinions on the showpiece, a world removed in razmataz terms from the low-key friendlies they’ll complete the year with against Ireland and then Finland in Oslo.

Infantino’s latest grand declaration, seeking a suspension of conflicts for the month of the tournament, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, is openly ridiculed "Nobody can dispute that it's a good statement but he can clean up some things himself while talking about a ceasefire,” Solbakken opines about the plea aired at the G20 summit.

"He's not the most trustworthy person when it comes to value issues regardless of severity. I think he would have struggled to get a seat on the value commission."

A few hours later came the FAI’s statement on the tournament, pointing to the “significant media attention in the coming days and week doing much to shine a light on important issues and that football can reflect on the role it can play in effecting societal change.”

Little separates the two nations when it comes to Fifa rankings in the forties but their respective policies to calling out the grotesque farce that is the jamboree kicking off this Sunday is tantamount to the Vikings whitewashing the Celts.