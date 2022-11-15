Chiedozie Ogbene focused on improving to reclaim Ireland spot

They may be irrelevant end-of-year friendlies in the eyes of some but Chiedozie Ogbene is treating the games against Norway and Malta as avenues to reclaiming his Ireland spot.

While the Corkman ended the World Cup qualifying campaign as first-choice attacker and started the Nations League series with similar status, he’s fallen down the pecking order.

Stephen Kenny had just a brief 30-minute cameo for the Rotherham United striker during the September window, off the bench in the 2-1 defeat to Scotland, but the absence of Will Keane and Scott Hogan this week should be to his benefit.

Ogbene began the season ablaze with six goals in his opening 10 matches but returned from his latest hamstring strain at the start of the month to rattle the net against Championship leaders Burnley.

He’s working at the same level as fellow strikers Michael Obafemi and Callum Robinson but there’s new competition on the scene in the form of an 18-year-old rookie.

Evan Ferguson already has Premier League experience to his name at Brighton and Hove Albion, magnifying the need for Ogbene to capitalise on any opportunity he gets against the Norwegians at Aviva Stadium.

“These will be our final friendlies before the Euro qualifiers start in March and I want to be involved,” said the 25-year-old.

“From the first day I’ve been here I’ve always said how privileged I am to be in this position. Many players miss out but I am here.

“With international football, nothing is given easily nor taken for granted.

“When I first came here, players like Jamie McGrath were in and then gone.

“He had to sacrifice a lot, dropping his ego by moving back to Scotland from Wigan Athletic to prove himself.

“It takes many months to get back here.

“Evan is doing really well and I never realised how big he was until you see him in person!

“It’s credit to Evan that he has the ability at 18 that I didn't by 21. He’s not shy in tackles and he’s getting stuck in this week. I think that is going to play a big part in his career.”

Transfer speculation has surrounded Ogbene since he made a splash in League One and for Ireland last year but agreeing a new deal, albeit short, afforded all parties stability.

His manager Matt Taylor has shipped flak here in recent weeks for comparing the league Ogbene and Georgie Kelly emerged from with non-league in England but he’s defended the man who succeeded Paul Warne in the hotseat.

“I didn’t read into those comments and they were taken out of context,” said the former Cork City and Limerick attacker.

“What he meant was not pushing Georgie too soon and Georgie didn’t take it to heart.

“I’m really enjoying this season. We found the middle ground in the summer and they’ve switched me from right wing-back to up top. There wasn’t much information, just speculation in the transfer window, but I was always focused on Rotherham.

“I want to improve my goalscoring record. From my stats, I don’t take enough shots per game.

“I’m watching a lot of clips, trying to improve my movement because as a striker if you are not shooting, you’re asking a lot for the team to score goals in another way.”