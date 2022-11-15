Katie McCabe and Josh Cullen secure Ireland Player of the Year awards

Fresh from leading Ireland to a first ever World Cup, Katie McCabe has been named the FAI's women's senior player of the year.

Arsenal star McCabe continued her good form by winning and scoring a penalty in Ireland's 4-0 win over Morocco on Monday.

Josh Cullen was crowned the FAI's men's senior player of the year.

Cullen, who followed coach Vincent Kompany from Belgian side Anderlecht to Burnley in the summer, has been rewarded for his consistency in the heart of Ireland's midfield in the past year.

Goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu was named the men's young player of the year. Bazunu's excellent performances for Ireland helped him secure a move to Southampton and regular Premier League action.

West Ham United's Conor Coventry was named U-21 player of the year. Coventry is the record appearance maker at that grade for Ireland.

He was instrumental in Ireland's run to the Euros play-off where they lost out to Iceland on penalties.

He has been getting action for the Hammers' first team in recent weeks with club boss David Moyes backing him to break into Stephen Kenny's senior squad.

Cullen and Bazunu were presented their awards by Paul McGrath during a ceremony at the team hotel on Monday night.