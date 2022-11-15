Katie McCabe and Josh Cullen secure Ireland Player of the Year awards

Fresh from leading Ireland to a first ever World Cup, Katie McCabe has been named the FAI's women's senior player of the year
Katie McCabe and Josh Cullen secure Ireland Player of the Year awards

ON TARGET: Katie McCabe scores Ireland's second goal from the penalty spot during the friendly match against Morocco at Marbella Football Center in Marbella, Spain. Pic: Mateo Villalba Sanchez/Sportsfile

Tue, 15 Nov, 2022 - 18:21
TJ Galvin

Fresh from leading Ireland to a first ever World Cup, Katie McCabe has been named the FAI's women's senior player of the year.

Arsenal star McCabe continued her good form by winning and scoring a penalty in Ireland's 4-0 win over Morocco on Monday.

Josh Cullen was crowned the FAI's men's senior player of the year. 

Cullen, who followed coach Vincent Kompany from Belgian side Anderlecht to Burnley in the summer, has been rewarded for his consistency in the heart of Ireland's midfield in the past year.

Goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu was named the men's young player of the year. Bazunu's excellent performances for Ireland helped him secure a move to Southampton and regular Premier League action.

West Ham United's Conor Coventry was named U-21 player of the year. Coventry is the record appearance maker at that grade for Ireland.

He was instrumental in Ireland's run to the Euros play-off where they lost out to Iceland on penalties.

He has been getting action for the Hammers' first team in recent weeks with club boss David Moyes backing him to break into Stephen Kenny's senior squad.

Cullen and Bazunu were presented their awards by Paul McGrath during a ceremony at the team hotel on Monday night.

More in this section

Republic of Ireland Training Session and Media Conference Chiedozie Ogbene focused on improving to reclaim Ireland spot
Callum Wilson file photo Life is all about timing – Callum Wilson revels in England recall for World Cup
FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-ENG-PR-BAYERN-LIVERPOOL-MANE-SEN Sadio Mane to miss 'first games' of World Cup for Senegal
<p>CONFIDENT: MP Tracey Crouch is confident football will have an independent regulator in five years’ time. Pic: Handout/PA</p>

English football will have independent regulator in five years – Tracey Crouch

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.224 s