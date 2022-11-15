England head for the World Cup in Qatar on plane called ‘Rain Bow’

Among the criticism of the hosts is the country’s oppressive laws and treatment of LGBT+ people. The rainbow is the symbol of LGBT+ pride
England head for the World Cup in Qatar on plane called ‘Rain Bow’

RAIN BOW: England players boarding a Virgin Atlantic A350 Airbus ahead of its departure for the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Pic: Joe Giddens/PA Images

Tue, 15 Nov, 2022 - 12:06
PA Sport

England’s World Cup squad have set off for the controversial World Cup in Qatar.

The Three Lions left their St George’s Park HQ this morning and jetted out to Doha from Birmingham on a plane called ‘Rain Bow’.

Among the criticism of the hosts is the country’s oppressive laws and treatment of LGBT+ people. The rainbow is the symbol of LGBT+ pride.

A plane called ‘Rain Bow’ is understood to be carrying the England World Cup squad to Qatar (Joe Giddens/PA)

England skipper Harry Kane is one of several national captains who plan to participate in the ‘OneLove’ campaign during the tournament to oppose discrimination.

A Football Association spokesperson told the PA news agency: “We show our support for inclusion in many ways, including wearing the OneLove Armband during the tournament.”

It is understood that the FA did not choose the plane, but is happy to fly on it. The chartered flight is with carrier Virgin Atlantic, who has no commercial relationship with the FA.

England are expected to land in Qatar at around 8pm local time and arrive at their team base at around 9pm (6pm UK).

More in this section

Manchester United v West Ham United - Premier League - Old Trafford Manchester United’s owners do not care about the club, says Cristiano Ronaldo
Erik ten Hag forced Cristiano Ronaldo to blink first Erik ten Hag forced Cristiano Ronaldo to blink first
Republic of Ireland v Portugal - FIFA World Cup 2022 - European Qualifying - Group A - Aviva Stadium Cristiano Ronaldo focused on World Cup amid furore over ‘betrayal’ claims
EnglandplanePlace: UK
<p>PUT IT THERE: Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes in the Portugal dressing-room on Monday.</p>

Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo in awkward reunion in Portugal camp 

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.213 s