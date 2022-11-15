Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo in awkward reunion in Portugal camp 

Cristiano Ronaldo's blockbuster interview with Piers Morgan could well spell the end of his days at Old Trafford.

But the 90-man conversation may affect Portugal's World Cup preparations too.

In the interview, Ronaldo takes aim at the club's owners, the manager Erik ten Hag, the Carrington training ground facilities, former players like Wayne Rooney and Gary Neville... and we haven't even seen the broadcast yet.

Ronaldo linked up with his international teammates in Portugal on Monday ahead of the World Cup kick off on Sunday.

And one of the senior players in the Old Trafford dressing-room Bruno Fernandes didn't overly impressed with his club and international colleague.

Bruno Fernandes gave Cristiano Ronaldo a frosty reception as he re-joined with his Manchester United teammate for international duty. 👀 pic.twitter.com/UDWaQNGjYG — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 15, 2022

The footage, released by the Portuguese FA, shows Fernandes fist bumping and embracing colleagues on his arrival before he seemingly surprises Ronaldo with the cursory handshake.

Portugal midfielder Joao Mario says Cristiano Ronaldo has been unaffected by the recent media about him and says he is always happy when he joins up with his country for international duty.

"He is always happy when he's in national team," Joao Mario says. "For him it's always a please to be here. He is totally focused on the national team and for sure he's going to be a big help for us at the World Cup.

"The headlines are always about him so for us it's the same."

Portugal begin their campaign against Ghana next Thursday. Fernandes spoke out against the staging of the tournament after United's dramatic win over Fulham on Sunday.

“We know the surroundings of the World Cup,” he said. “What has been in the past few weeks, past few months, about the people that have died on the construction of the stadiums. We are not happy about that at all.

“We want football to be for everyone, everyone has to be included and involved in a World Cup because a World Cup is the world. It’s for everyone, it doesn’t matter who. But for a World Cup it’s more than football, it’s a party for fans, players, something that’s a joy to watch, should be done in a better way.”