Norway manager explains Erling Haaland absence for Ireland game

Norway manager Ståle Solbakken has explained the absence of Erling Haaland for Thursday’s game against Ireland – confirming the decision was made in collaboration with Manchester City.

The allure of the Premier League’s top scorer was apparent to the party during their airport transfer to their Stillorgan hotel when Solbakken was informed that tickets were being offloaded by Irish fans.

“Erling has had a few troubled weeks (with injury),” he reasoned about the news of Haaland’s withdrawal on Sunday due to an ankle problem.

“We have been in dialogue with Manchester City until the end.

“Based on the overall situation, the conclusion was that he is better trying to make it for the second match against Finland at home on Sunday.

“Everyone has seen how it has been lately for Erling. City have not used him unless they absolutely had to. He played the last 25 minutes against Fulham, nothing against Copenhagen and Sevilla. He's still not quite there.”

Norway, who like Ireland failed to reach the upcoming World Cup but sit seven places above Ireland in 42nd of Fifa’s rankings, have been depleted by pull-outs.

Sander Berge, Fredrik Aursnes, Joshua King, Kristoffer Ajer and Andreas Hanche-Olsen already dropped out before the Haaland developments and Kristian Thorstvedt broke his toe over the weekend.

It meant their first training session held at Wayside Celtic’s Kilternan ground on Monday consisted of 10 players, three of whom were goalkeepers.