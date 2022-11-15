Vera Pauw warns Ireland to keep their cool

IRELAND 4 (Megan Campbell 2, Katie McCabe 7 (pen), Louise Quinn 75, Kyra Carusa 79) MOROCCO 0

Scoring goals – including one for the latest centurion Louise Quinn – and keeping another clean sheet had Vera Pauw feeling good after a bout of illness curbed her involvement in Ireland’s first camp as World Cup qualifiers.

But the joy savoured by the manager at outclassing Morocco was tinged with concerns about their ability to manage incitement.

The Girls in Green were cruising late on in Marbella, easing towards a sixth successive clean sheet, when a tangle resulted in Katie McCabe retaliating.

On a larger stage than a low-key friendly at a training ground graced by 100 people, the punishment for the Irish captain might have been sterner than a booking.

Veteran boss Pauw knows it too, acutely aware from her experience at big tournaments that referees thrive on taking centre-stage.

Next July’s World Cup promises to be the most high-profile showpiece in the history of the women’s game.

“This was a very good learning curve in that, whatever happens, you need to keep your cool under provocation,” outlined the Dutchwoman.

“We warned the players in the team meeting because we knew how Morocco would play and the referee didn’t protect our players.

“For Katie’s incident, their player deliberately stood on her arm. I have seen the marks.

“But you absolutely always need to keep your temper, don’t let them turn it around so you get a red card because in a World Cup, that could mean we could lose a player.”

Both teams are heading Down Under to the World Cup but the conflict in dates with the African Champions League deprived Morocco of their core group.

It told in a one-sided contest, bar a bout of sloppiness by the Irish either side of half-time.

Pauw was able to select all bar Heather Payne from the side that started last month’s playoff win in Scotland, with the goalscoring hero Amber Barrett the only newcomer for her 34th cap.

It took just 90 seconds for Megan Campbell to fire Ireland ahead, before McCabe converted a penalty she earned five minutes later by being tripped in the box.

Although Morocco came back into proceedings, Ireland finished with the zest they began with by sinking another brace.

Quinn, only previously used to scoring with her head, added a 16th goal to her collection by charging down a 75th minute clearance that rebounded into the net.

Four minutes later, Áine O’Gorman picked out Kyra Carusa with a pinpoint cross from the right, allowing the substitute to glance a header beyond Assia Zouhair for her second international goal.

Overall, a dominant performance by the Irish, with scant prospect of goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan not keeping her ninth clean sheet on her 18th caps.

“The key thing is that we are not used to outplaying opponents,” added Pauw. “After starting well, one or two passes that were unexpected from players doing things unexpected caused hesitation.

“That loses teamwork but we got our discipline back in the second half to score more goals.”

This was the tenth and final game of a memorable year, one that can still be surpassed in 2023.

Pauw promised that at least one of the friendlies before the July tournament will facilitate a send-off by fans.

And there may be deeper strength to the squad by then, as the granny rule regains fashion across Europe and Stateside.

“We are busy making plans but the issue is countries are not willing to travel to Ireland, preferring to play in Spain or in the Algarve,” Pauw explained before updating on the new candidates.

“One player already had done everything herself and was claiming her passport without involvement from us. She’s a player who really, really wants to play and her family are all born in Ireland.

"Her passport was somewhere in the post. She could have come later but with the jet-lag obviously wouldn’t have helped.

“We will only go for the players who have shown that they want to play for Ireland and are better than what we have.”

IRELAND: C Brosnan; N Fahey, Louise Quinn, D Caldwell (H Nolan 80); J Finn (A Larkin 46), L Agg, D O’Sullivan (A Clancy 62), M Campbell (C Mustaki 62); Á O’Gorman, K McCabe; A Barrett (K Carusa 63).

MOROCCO: A Zouhair; S Seghir, M Atik, M Yasmin, R Mazrouai; N Nakkach, S Daoudi, S Ouzraoui; S Boutini (I Saoud 62), A Belkasmi.

REFEREE: Jason Barcello (GIB).