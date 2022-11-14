Gavin Bazunu: Seeing Caoimhín Kelleher do well pushes me on

A year on from his spectacular save in Luxembourg, Gavin Bazunu still isn’t quite sure if he’s still Ireland’s No 1.

Call it either youthful modesty or maturing diplomacy but despite becoming a Premier League mainstay on the back of an €18m summer move, the goalkeeper isn’t being presumptuous.

It might have something to do with both arch-rival Caoimhín Kelleher and himself being available to Stephen Kenny for the first time this year.

Injury ruled Bazunu out of the first six matches of 2022, the double-header of friendlies in March followed by the June quadruple Nations League series while a controversial ailment sustained by Kelleher sidelined him for the October gathering.

Bazunu, who at 20 is three-and-a-half years younger than the Corkman, expressed his disappointment of how those outings against Scotland and Armenia unravelled.

It was generally accepted that he could have done better for the goals that allowed the latter to almost extract an unlikely draw at the Aviva.

But, once fit, Bazunu has always been chosen, emerging as the bright spot on his debut, the otherwise forgettable home defeat to Luxembourg 16 months ago.

A memory to behold, in contrast, was denying Cristiano Ronaldo his world-record goal from the penalty spot against Portugal before preventing a home drubbing by Serbia three days later.

Most crucially, arguably, was an acrobatic fingertip save produced in the second half of Luxembourg rematch from Oliver Thill’s deflected shot, at a stage the rematch was scoreless.

“I don't feel that way,” he declared about perceived security around his status with Ireland.

“I come in here and, no matter what I have done in club football previously, I look to train as hard as I can.

“I have done all the work I can up to now. After that, it's the manager's choice now.

“He decides what to do. I don't think too much about the politics or what the manager is thinking.”

He’s got plenty of practice since completing his permanent move from Manchester City; first-choice in a Southampton side one place off bottom, with 27 goals conceded and a change of manager in the past week.

Nobody said stepping up from lower league loans at Rochdale and Portsmouth would be easy. Same applies for the other member of the Ireland triumvirate, Mark Travers of Bournemouth, another club to solve their struggles by sacking the manager.

Kelleher has yet to share that tag of top-flight regular, still featuring sporadically but spectacularly, like last week when deputising for Alisson in Liverpool’s League Cup penalty shootout win over Derby County.

Such bursts in profile are bound to occupy the thoughts of the incumbent. Kenny is not averse to preferring players appearing fleetingly at club level.

“I think we’ve got myself and two really really strong goalkeepers who are really talented,” the former Shamrock Rovers ‘keeper said by way of summary.

“Seeing Caoimhín do well like that is brilliant because it pushes me on and I’d like to think the others feel the same.

“All I can do is go and perform as well as I can every week and show the manager what I can do but I am sure he is going to have a headache because we’ve got really good goalkeepers.”

Bazunu could be nursing migraines himself from facing blue-chip strikers in the Premier League. From Harry Kane on his debut to Erling Haaland and Mo Salah at Anfield on Saturday, the school of hard knocks chisels him for greatness.

Quality attackers of similar vein looms next year on the international circuit when Ireland vie with France and Netherlands for the two Euro 2024 tickets from their group. Trepidation isn’t entertained.

“It’s exciting because I want to play against the best in the world,” he asserts.

“For me, it’s the confidence in the anticipation of facing these and knowing that if these guys are the best in the world, they are the best to compare yourself against.

“If there had been an easier draw, sometimes that can add even more pressure.

“I think I’ve improved in many different ways; coping with the speed of the games and the pressure, crowds and scrutiny that comes at Premier League level.

“I am just taking it my stride and enjoying every moment of it.”