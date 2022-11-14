Ireland stroll to 4-0 win over Morocco as centurion Quinn scores

Both nations have qualified for next year’s World Cup but the clash with the African Champions League deprived Morocco of their core group and it showed in a one-sided contest
Ireland stroll to 4-0 win over Morocco as centurion Quinn scores

ON THE SCORESHEET: Louise Quinn, left, celebrates with team-mates scoring after scoring Ireland's third goal during the friendly match against Morocco at Marbella Football Center in Marbella, Spain. Pic: Mateo Villalba Sanchez/Sportsfile

Mon, 14 Nov, 2022 - 19:01
John Fallon

IRELAND 4 (Megan Campbell 2, Katie McCabe 7 (pen), Louise Quinn 75, Kyra Carusa 79) MOROCCO 0 

Louise Quinn crowned her 100th cap with a goal to complete Ireland’s stroll over Morocco in a friendly held in Marbella.

Both nations have qualified for next year’s World Cup but the clash with the African Champions League deprived Morocco of their core group and it showed in a one-sided contest.

Vera Pauw was able to select all bar Heather Payne from the side that started last month’s playoff win in Scotland, with the goalscoring hero Amber Barrett the only newcomer for her 34th cap.

It took just 90 seconds for Megan Campbell to fire Ireland ahead, before captain Katie McCabe converted a penalty she earned five minutes later.

Although Morocco came back into proceedings, Ireland finished as they began with another brace. Quinn, used to scoring with her head, added a 16th goal to her collection by charging down a 75th minute clearance that rebounded into the net.

Four minutes later, Áine O’Gorman picked out Kyra Carusa with a pinpoint cross from the right, allowing the substitute to glance a header beyond Assia Zouhair for her second international goal.

Overall, a dominant performance by the Irish, with scant prospect of goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan not keeping her ninth clean sheet on her 18th cap.

Ireland will have further friendlies in February and April of next year before they head to Australia to meet the hosts on the opening day of the World Cup, July 20, at a sold-out Sydney football stadium before completing the group against Olympic champions Canada and Nigeria.

IRELAND: C Brosnan; N Fahey, Louise Quinn, D Caldwell (H Nolan 80); J Finn (A Larkin 46), L Agg, D O’Sullivan (A Clancy 62), M Campbell (C Mustaki 62); Á O’Gorman, K McCabe; A Barrett (K Carusa 63).

MOROCCO: A Zouhair; S Seghir, M Atik, M Yasmin, R Mazrouai; N Nakkach, S Daoudi, S Ouzraoui; S Boutini (I Saoud 62), A Belkasmi.

REFEREE: Jason Barcello (GIB).

More in this section

Erling Haaland File Photo ‘It just makes sense’ – Ashton United make ambitious loan bid for Erling Haaland
Cristiano Ronaldo file photo Manchester United await ‘full facts’ of Cristiano Ronaldo interview
Darragh Lenihan 14/11/2022 Darragh Lenihan disappointed not to be facing Erling Haaland
Wales Media Activity - Vale Resort - Monday November 14th

‘I’m fully fit and ready to go’ – Gareth Bale provides World Cup boost for Wales

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.278 s