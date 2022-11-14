Ireland stroll to 4-0 win over Morocco as centurion Quinn scores

IRELAND 4 (Megan Campbell 2, Katie McCabe 7 (pen), Louise Quinn 75, Kyra Carusa 79) MOROCCO 0

Louise Quinn crowned her 100th cap with a goal to complete Ireland’s stroll over Morocco in a friendly held in Marbella.

Both nations have qualified for next year’s World Cup but the clash with the African Champions League deprived Morocco of their core group and it showed in a one-sided contest.

Vera Pauw was able to select all bar Heather Payne from the side that started last month’s playoff win in Scotland, with the goalscoring hero Amber Barrett the only newcomer for her 34th cap.

It took just 90 seconds for Megan Campbell to fire Ireland ahead, before captain Katie McCabe converted a penalty she earned five minutes later.

Although Morocco came back into proceedings, Ireland finished as they began with another brace. Quinn, used to scoring with her head, added a 16th goal to her collection by charging down a 75th minute clearance that rebounded into the net.

Four minutes later, Áine O’Gorman picked out Kyra Carusa with a pinpoint cross from the right, allowing the substitute to glance a header beyond Assia Zouhair for her second international goal.

Overall, a dominant performance by the Irish, with scant prospect of goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan not keeping her ninth clean sheet on her 18th cap.

Ireland will have further friendlies in February and April of next year before they head to Australia to meet the hosts on the opening day of the World Cup, July 20, at a sold-out Sydney football stadium before completing the group against Olympic champions Canada and Nigeria.

IRELAND: C Brosnan; N Fahey, Louise Quinn, D Caldwell (H Nolan 80); J Finn (A Larkin 46), L Agg, D O’Sullivan (A Clancy 62), M Campbell (C Mustaki 62); Á O’Gorman, K McCabe; A Barrett (K Carusa 63).

MOROCCO: A Zouhair; S Seghir, M Atik, M Yasmin, R Mazrouai; N Nakkach, S Daoudi, S Ouzraoui; S Boutini (I Saoud 62), A Belkasmi.

REFEREE: Jason Barcello (GIB).