Darragh Lenihan disappointed not to be facing Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland has gained a reputation for terrorising defenders but Ireland centre-back Darragh Lenihan is disappointed not to be facing the sharpshooter in Thursday’s friendly against Norway.

The FAI’s primary ticket sale hook for the visit of Norway, as highlighted in their announcement, was the presence of Haaland but the Manchester City man was withdrawn from the squad on Sunday for an unspecified reason.

“You want to challenge yourself and that's why you play,” reasoned the 28-year-old Middlesbrough centre back. “He has been excellent for City this year and probably up there with one of the best players in the world, if not the best.

“Whether he plays or doesn't play, we have to focus on ourselves which is the main thing.”

Thursday’s game, or the second part of the double-header in Malta on Sunday, will provide fringe players such as Lenihan the opportunity of impressing for the Euro 2024 qualification campaign kicking off in March.

He won the last of his three caps – his first competitive appearance – in the June draw against Ukraine in Lodz but is unfortunate to be in the position where Stephen Kenny is most equipped.

A slew of injuries and suspensions opened the door for his inclusion in that Uefa Nations League encounter and while he was faultless at the back, competition from Premier League players, or others like captain John Egan operating at the top of the Championship, creates a bottleneck.

“Yeah definitely,” he says when asked about frustration. “It's just part and parcel of it, with injuries and stuff.

“To be fair, the quality we have at centre half with Shane Duffy, Egan, Dara O'Shea and now Nathan Collins coming in, it's a tough position to get in.

“It's one of them that in terms of this week I will look forward to and hopefully we can put in a good performance over the next two games.”

Meathman Lenihan ended his decade spell at Blackburn to join Boro on a free transfer in the summer when it was thought Premier League clubs were also sniffing around.

He’s enjoyed his first season at a club now managed by ex-Manchester United mainstay Michael Carrick.

“It's been an interesting challenge,” he admits.

“When I was at Blackburn I had a manager for five years and now I've had three managers within four or five months.

“It has been a good challenge for me personally and one I will look back on for testing me as a person. I'm the type of person who likes a challenge so hopefully over the next couple of weeks and months we can kick on as a club.

“I think he (Carrick) has won five Premier Leagues and a Champions League. He has brought in Jonathan Woodgate as well who has played for Middlesbrough and knows the club inside out and also played for Real Madrid, so that experience alone gives us that confidence to push on.

“He gives simple messages but is very effective in what we want to do. I think he has brought the group together since he has come in.

“The lads have taken on the messages that he wants to put across. Training sessions have been very detailed on what he wants. He has brought everyone together and we want to keep pushing on and keep moving forward.”