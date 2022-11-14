Mark Sykes drafted into Ireland squad as Keane and Hogan drop out

Uncapped attacking midfielder Mark Sykes has been drafted into the Ireland squad after Will Keane and Scott Hogan withdrew due to injury.
Manager Stephen Kenny last week named a 26-man squad for the friendlies against Norway at Aviva Stadium on Thursday (7.45pm) and Malta away on Sunday (7pm, Irish time).
Belfast native Sykes, who switched allegiance from Northern Ireland in 2020, has featured 19 times for Bristol City since joining the Championship club in the summer from Oxford United.
Ireland’s squad assembled on Sunday and held their first training session of the week at Aviva Stadium, an open session for season ticket holders. Around 2,500 fans were in attendance, after which players posed for photographs and signed autographs.
: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth).
: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Nathan Collins (Wolverhampton Wanderers), John Egan (Sheffield United), Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Darragh Lenihan (Middlesbrough), Liam Scales (Aberdeen, on loan from Celtic), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Robbie Brady (Preston North End), Mark Sykes (Bristol City).
: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jeff Hendrick (Reading, on loan from Newcastle United), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Will Smallbone (Stoke City, on loan from Southampton), Jamie McGrath (Dundee United).
: Michael Obafemi (Swansea City), Callum Robinson (Cardiff City), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion), Callum O'Dowda (Cardiff City).