From Arsenal to Wolves: Club-by-club analysis as the Premier League pauses for the World Cup

State of play: Top of the Premier League table with 12 wins from 14 games and 37 points is a high manager Mikel Arteta will do very well to sustain after the World Cup break. Emphatic wins over Tottenham, Liverpool and Chelsea have been tainted by only one lone defeat – against the run of play away to Manchester United. Just Man City and Newcastle to play from their title and top-four rivals.

Pleasant surprise: Granit Xhaka's emergence as not only a leader but a good player too has been the shining example of Arteta's ability to turn Arsenal's culture and levels around. Defender William Saliba's world-class form after three years out on loan has been a revelation.

Winter worries: The drop in class from first XI to almost everyone else is huge. They are vastly stronger than when they faltered towards the end of last season, but a League Cup defeat by Brighton and some unconvincing Europa League ties showed they are only an injury or two away from mediocrity.

Window shopping: Arsenal need two or three players to compete in Europe, for the title and top four. Arteta’s shopping list include Shakhtar Donetsk forward Mykhaylo Mudryk and Brazil midfielder Danilo of Palmeiras. Moves for Brentford's Ivan Toney and/ or Crystal Palace Arsenal fan Wilf Zaha remain long shots.

Can't do without: Gabriel Jesus has raised levels throughout the club since his summer signing from Manchester City, but Thomas Partey is the player all Arsenal fans will be hoping returns from Qatar unscathed. The Ghanaian has finally had an injury-free run and is THE player who makes Arteta's side tick.

- Nick Callow

State of play: Good, not withstanding the weekend upset against Brentford. Pep Guardiola claimed his main aim pre-World Cup was to qualify for the Champions League knock-outs and to be in touch of top spot in the Premier League. He has achieved both without City breaking sweat. He has also advanced in the EFL Cup where a tie with Liverpool awaits straight after the World Cup.

Pleasant surprise: A toss-up between defender Manuel Akanji and young striker Julian Alvarez. The perceived wisdom is that new City signings can often take a full season to acclimatise to Guardiola’s demanding style of management; this pair did it in a matter of days. In the case of Akanji, that was particularly vital, given the lack of defensive cover in the squad.

Winter worries: No doubt about it, a lack of depth is a major issue and the loss of a couple of key players to long-term injuries could prove costly. In addition, Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips have been named by England despite recent surgeries and that duo coming back from Qatar fully fit could be a major boost.

Window shopping? Realistically, no. Guardiola has certainly said as much although he would not be the first football manager to try and mislead media about his transfer intentions. City turned an estimated £60 million profit in last summer’s window, so pundits expect a crazy window at the end of this season - England’s Jude Bellingham is emerging as a number one target. For now, what you see is what Guardiola has.

Can't do without: The logical answer is Erling Haaland, given his 23 goals for the club, and, obviously, his loss to injury would not be good news. But City won the league last season with Kevin De Bruyne as their leading league scorer - with 15, three fewer than Haaland already has. Given his phenomenal assist rate, the real answer to this question may well be the Belgian playmaker.

- Ian Whittell

State of play: All that nonsense about consolidating in mid-table this season has been comprehensively blown out of the water by a side clearly capable of finishing in the top four. It's just such a shame about how it's all been funded, isn't it? Don't mention the appalling human rights record of the club's Saudi-backed owners, who can teach the World Cup hosts a thing or two about living in the dark ages.

Pleasant surprise: It's amazing what a few wins does for the owners' sports-washing process. This time 12 months ago after taking the job, Eddie Howe was fending-off questions left, right and centre about human rights this, Amnesty International that, bodies in suitcases the other. Not any more. The only right-wing spoken of now is the one marauded down by Kieran Trippier.

Winter worries: Worries? What worries? A pleasant week in Saudi Arabia awaits those members of Howe's squad not going to the World Cup as they rest-up and prepare to build on a stunning first half of the season.

Window shopping? Howe keeps pleading poverty but a £200m outlay on players this year would seem to suggest otherwise. Newcastle can afford to buy whoever they like but don't want to give the game away just yet so expect a decent mid-price-range arrival to bolster the squad and help maintain the upward curve.

Can't do without: Don't expect Bruno Guimaraes to be asked to take any penalties for Brazil in Qatar after his horror-show in the Carabao Cup victory over Crystal Palace but his failings from 12-yards apart, the South American midfielder has quickly established himself as the heart-beat of Howe's side.

- Jason Mellor

State of play: Ok, but not quite as good as the summer predictions and early season results suggested. Fourth place and top of their Champions League group is not to be sniffed at, but Spurs are eight points off the lead, when they were in touching distance a month ago. But as Antonio Conte always says, it is a huge improvement from when he arrived a year ago.

Pleasant surprise: Rodrigo Bentancur has really pushed on this season, and when Yves Bissouma plays at the base of midfield it allows the Uruguayan to venture forward and weigh in with important goals, as he did in the win over Leeds this weekend. Dejan Kulusevski called his fellow former Juventus team-mate the most under-rated player in the world, but Bentancur is certainly making waves now.

Winter worries: Injuries, especially with so many players going to the World Cup. Tottenham have been hardest hit by injuries among the bigger clubs, with the loss of Kulusevski, Richarlison, Romero and now Heung Min Son having a big impact on results in recent weeks. A fully fit Spurs squad is still capable of winning things.

Window shopping: A right wing-back to replace the hapless Emerson Royal is number one priority, followed by a commanding centre-back and then a like-for-like replacement for Harry Kane. Conte and Fabio Paratici may well look abroad, with defenders Josko Gvardiol and Mohamed Simakan of RB Leipzig on their radar.

Can't do without: Harry Kane, especially with Heung Min Son failing to reproduce last season's Golden Boot-winning form. Kane is not only leading scorer – again – but the playmaker, leader on the pitch and talisman. While every other striker at Spurs has been injured, Kane has stepped up to compensate, but if he were to get injured he would be tough to replace.

- Gerry Cox

State of play: Who knows? The 'process', as Erik ten Hag constantly refers to it, vacillates wildly. From the sublime football of the 2-0 win over Spurs, to an anaemic 3-1 defeat at struggling Villa, all in the space of a couple of weeks. Generally, there have been enough positives to suggest the trajectory is positive, and a top-four finish, possible, but the manager will want to see more consistency after the re-start.

Pleasant surprise: A few contenders; Marcus Rashford’s return to form, youngster Alejandro Garnacho in recent weeks, Casemiro stepping in and stepping up as an elite Premier League midfielder. But few expected 5’9” centre-half Lisandro Martinez to look such a dominant figure quite so early in his English career. Critics were quick to ridicule his size before they saw him play. Now? Not so much.

Winter worries: There is bound to be another Cristiano Ronaldo eruption or two when the window opens after his Piers Morgan blast - although ten Hag has already shown impressive single-mindedness in tuning out such noise. The fact is, there are going to be few teams interested in his highly-priced services. However, ETH can't afford CR7's toxicity to damage the progress he has made to date, even if a lack of bodies means he is still needed as a squad player.

Window shopping? A striker is a must although whether one is signed in January or United try to limp through to the summer remains to be seen. Red Bull Salzburg forward Benjamin Sesko is the latest player to be mooted as a possible January target although the club’s MO in January window has been to opt for (largely disastrous and hugely expensive) veteran signings; see Alexis Sanchez, Edinson Cavani (technically signed in an October) and Odion Ighalo.

Can't do without: Given a truth serum, ten Hag may actually admit the answer to this question is Anthony Martial, who before Sunday's start at Craven Cottage had not played 90 league minutes for United since January 2021. The injury-prone Frenchman appears to be the only orthodox number nine whom the manager is prepared to use, with his peers either ineffective in that role (Rashford) or not conducive to his style of play (Ronaldo).

- Ian Whittell

State of play: Wow … and not in a good way. A win over struggling Southampton ended a first half to the campaign in which Jurgen Klopp’s side has been a shadow of its former self. The high spots were undoubtedly the home win over Manchester City, and the 9-0 thrashing of Bournemouth. But for every performance like that, there have been embarrassments such as losing at Forest and at home to Leeds in successive weeks last month.

Pleasant surprise: Hard top find one but perhaps the development of Harvey Elliott has been a rare positive to hang onto. The teenager has started 10 games and can, reasonably, be considered a first team regular now. Beyond that, Darwin Nunez has shown flashes of brilliance, on his way to nine goals, but needs more consistency.

Winter worries: There are a lot of concerns for Liverpool supporters - not least, the off-field issue of what will happen to the club’s ownership with John W. Henry currently looking to sell. On the field, there are real concerns whether Klopp has lost his magic touch. Players look exhausted and devoid of ideas. It could be a long winter ahead if those situations do not improve.

Window shopping? Who knows … but unlikely. The potential sale of the club makes a huge January splash unlikely and Liverpool will join a number of clubs interested in Jude Bellingham next summer. Inter Milan midfielder Nico Barella and Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes are two players often linked with Liverpool and who may be sold by their clubs in January but whether the Reds will take the plunge on such a move remains to be seen.

Can't do without: There appears to have been a drop-off in virtually all departments although the defence might be the most glaring. Liverpool have already conceded nine goals at Anfield this season - the same as they conceded in the whole of last season. Virgil van Dijk has not appeared his old peerless self but the prospect of losing him would spell complete disaster.

- Ian Whittell

State of play: The departure of Graham Potter and the bulk of the former manager’s backroom staff deflated the mood at the Amex Stadium after a positive start to the season. Yet after a slow start, Roberto De Zerbi has maintained the momentum with the 4-1 victory over Potter’s Chelsea a particular high.

Pleasant surprise: Brighton’s reputation for unearthing nuggets continues to grow with the departure of Yves Bissouma to Tottenham Hotspur allowing Moises Caicedo the chance to shine.The Ecuador international, 21, has already attracted the attention of Manchester United and Real Madrid and interest will only grow if he impresses at the World Cup.

Winter worries: De Zerbi’s arrival last month coincided with a run of five games without a win when goals proved hard to come by, a familiar problem during the Potter era. The new manager appears to have since made his mark but the lack of depth in the squad will hamper their efforts to maintain such a promising start to the campaign.

Window shopping? De Zerbi acknowledged that his squad needs strengthening after Sunday’s defeat to Aston Villa. Ukraine centre-back Mykola Matviyenko has been linked with the club while the manager is also keen to increase his midfield options. Of equal concern, though, will be keeping hold of key players including Spain keeper Robert Sanchez and Belgium forward Leandro Trossard.

Can't do without: Trossard has always shown flashes of his ability but this season the 27-year-old has flourished, scoring seven league goals including a hat-trick at Liverpool. The Belgian slots perfectly into Albion’s playing system and his absence would undoubtedly affect the weakest area of De Zerbi’s side.

- Ian Winrow

State of play: Problems are mounting at Stamford Bridge after a traumatic opening to the season. The decision to remove Thomas Tuchel came as a surprise, despite the German’s obvious frustration with the summer transfer dealings, and after a positive start, Graham Potter’s efforts to rejuvenate the team have come to an alarming halt.

Pleasant surprise: Reece James had been Chelsea’s best player and appeared poised to head to Qatar as England’s first choice right-back. In keeping with the Blues’s campaign though, the defender’s progress was stopped in its tracks when he suffered the hamstring injury that ruled him out of the World Cup.

Winter worries: It’s been a stuck record for the last few seasons but the lack of a goalscorer has once again proved a major drag on the club’s ambitions. Not that that is the only difficulty for Potter to solve. Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic have under-performed in midfield and summer signings Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly have failed to hit their best form.

Window shopping? Once again a forward is certain to feature high on the club’s wish list with AC Milan’s Rafael Leao and RB Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku the main targets. James’s injury has exposed the lack of cover at right-back particularly when Sterling has been asked to fill an unfamiliar role.

Can't do without: Mason Mount has his critics but there is no doubt about the importance of the attacking midfielder to Potter’s side. Few players can match Mount’s consistency and when he clicks, the side invariably clicks. His ability to score important goals has also proved invaluable at times.

- Ian Winrow

State of play: After five years of yo-yoing between the top two divisions it seems as though, finally, it may no longer be a case of what goes up must come down at Craven Cottage. Marcos Silva’s side head into the break in the top half of the table having so far exceeded all expectations.

Pleasant surprise: Silva has succeeded in getting the best out of a number players with a point to prove. Aleksandar Mitrovic has shown he is not just a flat-track bully while Willian, now 34, has shown an level of enthusiasm that was markedly absent during his dismal spell at Arsenal.

Winter worries: Mitrovic’s recent absence with an ankle injury has emphasised the importance of the Serbia forward to Silva’s side. His nine goals have underpinned the Cottagers’ progress so far and should he lose form or fitness in the new year, the challenge of steering clear of the relegation fight will become far more testing.

Window shopping? There is a good balance to Silva’s squad but like any promoted side, concerns remain about the quality of the fringe players. Sao Paulo midfielder Pablo Maia and team mate Luizao, a defender, have both been linked with moves to west London in the new year.

Can't do without: Joao Palhinha has been outstanding in the defensive midfield role. Signed from Sporting Lisbon for £20 million in July, the Portugal international has brought a commitment, determination and an impressive awareness to the central areas that has helped protect his side’s backline and provided the platform for Fulham’s best displays this term.

- Ian Winrow.

State of play: The Bees go into the break on the biggest high possible after beating Manchester City away from home and are in the top half of the table.. But the huge gap between their strong performances and their poor ones may be a concern. At their best they have demolished Manchester United 4-0 and Leeds 5-2 at the Gtech Stadium, which is increasingly a tough place to play for opponents, as well as conquering City in what coach Thomas Frank described as the biggest single result in the club's entire history. At their worst, they were abject in a 4-0 defeat at Villa and a 5-1 trouncing at Newcastle. Finding consistency is now the key.

Pleasant surprise: The form of Danish midfielder Matthias Jensen, who once divided opinion in west London, is remarkable. Having clearly learned from Christian Eriksen he has grasped the opportunity to replace him as Brentford’s midfield creator, and some of his passing is world quality. Ivan Toney's continued development is less surprising but just as important.

BUSY BEES: Brentford manager Thomas Frank celebrates with Ivan Toney at the final whistle following the Premier League match at Etihad Stadium.

Winter worries: That disappointing away form was a nagging concern - until winning at the Etihad. Away form does need to improve, however, and they'll want injured stars Kristoffer Ajer, Pontus Jansson and Aaron Hickey back quickly..

Window shopping: Brentford can say they ‘saw Shakhtar’s Mykhailo Mudryk first’ having bid for him in the last two windows but that dream is over now that Arsenal are in the chase. They need someone similar, quick and tricky. But it won’t be easy to find. Back-up for Christian Norgaard in midfield is needed, too.

Can't do without: Considering he has scored nine of their 22 goals so far this season, striker Toney is essential to Brentford’s future, and their biggest fear will be dealing with a big money bid from a top club. Manchester United, Tottenham, Liverpool, West Ham, Aston Villa and Newcastle have all been linked. Toney does more than score goals, too. He holds up play, he defends, he creates and is a natural leader, too.

- Chris Hatherall

State of play: Premier League status is the priority so to be firmly in mid-table – just a win behind Chelsea and Liverpool – represents progress for manager Patrick Vieira. An opening defeat by Arsenal was followed by an impressive draw at Liverpool, but their weekend defeat at Nottingham Forest and a worrying lack of goals showed they remain inconsistent.

Pleasant surprise: Defender Marc Guehi's continued selection for England's two most recent squads - before missing out on the World Cup - gave the whole club a lift and a sense of validation. The former Chelsea centre back has consistently been one of Vieira's best players this season. At 22 his best years are ahead of him too.

Winter worries: PVieira needs more players, so his biggest fear will be the phone ringing to try and prise away star players Wilf Zaha, Ebere Eze and Michael Olise. Then he needs to sort the side's goalscoring issues – a minus three goal difference is worse than every club above them in the table.

Window shopping: Expect Palace to be active boosting their small squad without spending vast sums. Middlesbrough's south London-born right wing-back Isaiah Jones as well as their teenage midfielder Pharrell Willis are confirmed targets. Aaron wan Bissaka could make a return on loan from Manchester United, where he no longer plays despite costing £45m.

Can't do without: Cheick Doucoure has been transformative in midfield since his €21m summer move from Lens. for Without him, the side has no anchor, but there is no escaping Wilf Zaha remains their inspiration. Again their leading scorer, Palace struggle when the Ivorian forward is absent or even slightly off the pace.

- Nick Callow.

State of play: Few teams hit the highs and scale the lows like Aston Villa. From holding Manchester City and beating Brentford 4-0, they have been beaten 3-0 at Fulham and 4-0 at Newcastle, the chaotic Craven Cottage defeat proving to be the final nail in Steven Gerrard’s coffin. No surprise then, that new head coach Unai Emery has talked about the need for consistency.

Pleasant surprise: Leon Bailey – belatedly. After recovering from several niggling injuries, the Jamaican winger is finally showing the undoubted potential that persuaded the club to splash out the best part of 30 million euros to Bayer Leverkusen. Unai Emery played Bailey as a striker alongside Ollie Watkins in the 3-1 win against Manchester United and they couldn’t live with him.

Winter worries: Philippe Coutinho’s thigh injury ruled him out of the World Cup, but the Brazilian’s form has been a major concern to Villa all season. Now with his old Liverpool mentor Steven Gerrard departed, the chances of him recapturing his old Anfield form look even more of a challenge. John McGinn needs a reset too.

Window shopping? The lack of a creative midfielder has been an issue for Villa for some time now. Douglas Luiz has improved and has more influence on proceedings – but with John McGinn out of form, Villa need more authority in the middle of the park. A goalscorer is also on Villa’s radar with Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings firing blanks.

Can’t do without: Emiliano Martinez. Villa’s goalkeeper has been a consistent vein of form this season and the last line of defence has barely put a foot – or hand – wrong. The Argentinian has added protection in front of him too after Tyrone Mings returned to his best.

- Tim Nash

State of play: If in doubt, maybe don't sack your manager. Time after time, clubs hastily pull the trigger to dispense with a head coach when things get tough, and Leicester could have been forgiven for following suit given their disastrous start. Bottom with a point after seven games, victory in five of the subsequent eight shows it paid to put a little faith in Brendan Rodgers.

Pleasant surprise: Having rightly been afforded a bit of time to put things right himself, Rodgers adopted a similar approach with Danny Ward. The Wales keeper had big gloves to fill in stepping up after seemingly decades as back-up to Kasper Schmeichel. After an unimpressive start, he has repaid the faith shown by posting clean sheets in six of his last eight appearances.

Winter worries: The generally positive reaction to James Maddison's inclusion in England's World Cup squad might not have been mirrored within the confines of Rodgers' office at the King Power Stadium. The manager perhaps would have privately preferred his talismanic midfielder to come back raring to go after Christmas following a month off rather than slogging around trying to play international football amidst inhumane temperatures in the Middle East.

Window shopping? With a ruptured Achilles likely to keep James Justin out for the remainder of the season, the addition of some cover at right-back has become rather more of a pressing issue in January.

Can't do without: Rodgers will be more than happy if Maddison - who is expected to shake-off the injury which forced his substitution in the 2-0 victory at West Ham - has to settle for cameo roles in Qatar in the knowledge that any form of long-term injury to a player who is irreplaceable to the way Leicester operate is simply unthinkable.

- Jason Mellor

State of play: Given the Cherries were out-and-out favourites for relegation before the season began and then lost manager Scott Parker after collapsing 9-0 at Anfield, going into December outside of the relegation zone is hugely positive. However big changes are afoot. It seems stand-in manager Gary O’Neill won’t be offered the job full time (despite this weekend's victory over Everton) and a chase for Marcelo Bielsa has begun as prospective new owner Bill Foley prepares to take charge. It's a move that is ambitious as it is contentious.

Pleasant surprise: The form of midfielder Philip Billing has been a major fillip, not least because he’s scored four goals and added one assist so far - and most of those goals have been belters. The Big Dane did score eight in Bournemouth’s promotion season but the way he has adapted to the Premier League has been impressive. You suspect that now he’s here, he won’t ever be leaving.

Winter worries: It’s hard to work out whether Cherries fans should be fearful or cheerful. How will their new owner transform the club, and will he pump in money in January? Who will he choose as manager? And if Bielsa is the choice, is he the kind of coach to transform a team mid-term?

Window shopping: One of the reasons Scott Parker was jettisoned is that he dared to suggest investment was needed in the squad if Bournemouth were going to survive. That’s still the case. Once a 135m takeover is completed there will be money to spend. But on who? Players are needed in all departments, especially defence. A swoop to bring back Matt Ritchie from Newcastle would be hugely popular.

Can’t do without: Midfielder Marcus Tavernier, who only arrived from Middlesbrough last August, is the kind of talent who fits Bournemouth perfectly. Young, skilful, creative and rapidly improving he has provided four assists and two goals so far and has been a key player whenever the Cherries have played well. The kind of talent you build a team around.

- Chris Hatherall.

State of play: Hold on tight - welcome to West Yorkshire's newest rollercoaster / soap-opera. One thing it'll never be this season at Elland Road is dull. Up one minute, down the next, expect more wild plot twists over the coming months, the likes of which will have them green with envy down the farm track at nearby Emmerdale.

Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch

Pleasant surprise: You've just got to love Jesse Marsch, haven't you? Just when you think he couldn't be any more earnest or positive or on-message, Wisconsin's finest comes out with another utterly-quotable Americanism to endear him to you even more. And don't even get us started on that winningest smile.

Winter worries: Patrick Bamford narrowly missed out on England's Euro 2020 squad last year, yet barely merited a mention for the World Cup, such has been the forward's fall from grace in the last 12 months. Much of that is down to injury, but whatever it takes, Leeds need to get him back up to speed as quickly as possible to help provide the goals to keep their heads above the choppy relegation waters.

Window shopping? As they contemplate a full buy-out of the club, current co-owners 49ers Enterprises might like to demonstrate their considerable financial muscle in the January transfer market. One of those strikers Leeds failed to bring in over the summer might cost a heck of a lot more in January, but could be worth it now more than ever.

Can't do without: The continued backing of their supporters. The chaotic, febrile atmosphere created by regular 36,000 sell-outs is probably worth a dozen points a season and has been the reason for more than one side to crack at Elland Road this season. Just ask Bournemouth.

- Jason Mellor.

State of play: An absolute curate's egg of a season. Magnificent in Europe - OK, the Europa Conference League - but way below last season's standards in the Premier League. Manager David Moyes is under huge pressure with the Hammers sitting just a single point above the relegation places. The fans, never shy to revolt, are poised to foment.

Pleasant surprise: The Euro form, even when young players have been blooded. Divin Mubama, an 18-year-old striker, scored at FCSB, although it was credited as an own goal, and 16-year-old Ollie Scarles also started. Summer signing Flynn Downes, a Hammers fan, has impressed in midfield in the few times the former Swansea man has been allowed to start in the Premier League.

Winter worries: That Moyes' lacklustre tactics which often feature five defenders will leave the handbrake on during a four-match post-World Cup resumption period that features winnable clashes with Brentford, Leeds, Wolves and Everton. After that come Newcastle, Chelsea and Tottenham...

Window shopping?: A revamp in the centre of midfield is a priority given a dramatic lessening in impact from Tomas Soucek. The big Czech made his name in east London with regular goal-scoring contributions which papered over his technical deficiencies, but these have now dried up. The Hammers have been linked with Manu Kone of Borussia Monchengladbach, who has been described as a box-to-box midfielder of Paul Pogba proportions.

Can't do without: Declan Rice is the obvious answer, although if the Hammers do end up going down he will be the first through the exit door. And although his performances this season have been as erratic as the team's, the energy Jarrod Bowen gives the Hammers in attack would be sorely missed.

- Jon West.

State of play: Worrying, to the point of crisis. Last season’s dramatic, late rally to avoid relegation was meant to be the wake-up call everyone at Goodison required. It was a warning that went unheeded, looking at a terrible summer transfer window and just three league wins to date - two fewer than they had at this stage last season.

Pleasant surprise: Hard to identify one. There has been nothing pleasant about the opening 15 games of the season. Possibly six-game unbeaten run, between late August and early October, was the closest thing to a surprise for long-suffering Evertonians.

Winter worries: Injuries have not helped Everton’s struggles - England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin and defender Yerry Mina, chief among others. Jordan Pickford and Senegal’s Idrissa Gana Gueye look poised for busy World Cups - squad men Conor Coady (England) and Amadou Onana (Belgium) less so, but Frank Lampard will be keeping his fingers crossed that none of that quartet come back from Qatar injured.

Window shopping? A sore point among Everton fans who question ownership about their lack of investment in Lampard’s squad. The Everton manager has hinted broadly that he needs a striker in the window and the summer saw them linked with Blackburn’s Ben Brereton and Chelsea reserve Armando Broja. The latter might be a realistic target to re-visit in January but his signing would hardly set Evertonian pulses racing.

Can't do without: Goal scoring has been a problem but the defence has not been as catastrophic as the forward line, certainly compared to those teams around them near the bottom. In fact, Liverpool and Chelsea have conceded the same (17) and Manchester United more. Much as that is due to Everton centre-half James Tarkowski. Lose him to injury and the picture could change quickly, and terminally.

- Ian Whittell

State of play: Forest are on an upward curve, but have plenty to do if they are to remain in the Premier League beyond one season after 23 years in the wilderness. Much-needed wins over Liverpool and Crystal Palace and a draw against Brentford in the last four games have combined to lift Steve Cooper’s side off the bottom.

Pleasant surprise: Morgan Gibbs-White, although it won’t have been a surprise to manager Steve Cooper, who was reunited with one of his Under-17s World Cup-winning starlets. The attacking midfielder, who cost an initial 30 million euros from Wolves, has found his form of late, scoring the only goal against Crystal Palace and was excellent against Brentford.

Winter worries: Despite 170 million euros spent on 22 players, around 30 million euros’ worth of that has barely seen the light of day because of a lack of opportunities for some signings. There are concerns behind the scenes, particularly over the influence of owner Evangelos Marinakis’s 23-year-old son Miltos, who placed himself at the centre of transfer negotiations and whose presence has led to unrest.

Window shopping? There’s plenty for new sporting director Filippo Giraldi to ponder as Forest need more quality at both ends of the pitch. They lack a reliable goalscorer. Emmanuel Dennis, who cost around 30 million euros from Watford, has scored just once and hasn’t looked like the answer, Taiwo Awoniyi has also struggled and Jesse Lingard has still to score.

Can’t do without: Scott McKenna has been largely reliable at the back for Forest, forming a solid partnership alongside the experienced Steve Cook. McKenna is only one booking away from a suspension so he could miss a game soon. At 26 and one of the longest-serving players at the City Ground, he offers leadership and stability in a group of players still getting used to each other.

- Tim Nash

State of play: Things couldn’t be much worse at St Mary’s Stadium right now. The 4-1 home defeat to Newcastle earlier this month proved to the breaking point for Ralph Hasenhuttl’s time in charge and the club moved quickly to install Nathan Jones as the new manager. Jones will resume the campaign next month with his side lying second bottom and in deep trouble.

Pleasant surprise: Armel Bella-Kotchap has quickly established himself as one of the cornerstones of the Saints defence since arriving from Bochum before the start of the season. The centre-back was missed when he was sidelined with a dislocated shoulder and his impressive form has earned him a place in the Germany World Cup squad.

Winter worries: Jones has plenty of time in the next month to analyse where Saints have been going wrong but precious little breathing space when it comes to solving the side’s problems. Belief has drained from the squad and the new manager will know he much quickly restore confidence if they are to turn things around.

Window shopping? A return or 13 goals from eight league games tells its own story and Toulouse forward Zakaria Aboukhlal fits the club’s preference for targeting younger players with potential. The Netherlands-born Morocco international, 22, can fit in across the frontline and has impressed in Ligue 1 following his switch from AZ Alkmaar.

Can't do without: James Ward-Prowse didn’t make the cut for England’s World Cup squad but there is no doubting the importance of the midfielder to to his club side. Ward-Prowse’s set-piece delivery is a guaranteed source of goals over the season and his commitment and motivation with be hugely important during the coming relegation fight.

- Ian Winrow

State of play: Bottom of the table and four points adrift of the safety line, it’s looking desperate for Wolves. Losing the experience of captain Conor Coady, Romain Saiss and John Ruddy has left the dressing room short on knowledge and leadership. They haven’t been helped by a string of injuries – particularly to three strikers.

Pleasant surprise: Hugo Bueno. Caretaker head coach Steve Davis had seen plenty of the 20-year-old left wing back in the academy but made the bold decision to promote him for the 1-0 win against Nottingham Forest and the Spaniard hasn’t looked back since, keeping Rayan Ait-Nouri on the bench.

Winter worries: With a Premier League low of only eight goals this season, new boss Julen Lopetegui will want a goalscorer in January. They haven’t been helped by the loss of three strikers to long-term injury – Raul Jimenez, Pedro Neto and Sasa Kalajdzic – and Diego Costa to a three-match ban. Costa’s ban is now up but he hasn’t scored yet.

Window shopping? Wolves are desperate for a striker but after managing to keep captain Ruben Neves in the summer, they will be keen to keep him away from Barcelona and other interested clubs in January. Given the club’s perilous position, they will struggle to attract quality players in the window and loans will probably be their best bet.

Can’t do without: Ruben Neves. The 25-year-old midfielder wasn’t expecting to still be at the club after a tearful ‘farewell’ in May. But no one met Wolves’ 90 million euros’ valuation and he has been their standout player this season, their four-goal top scorer and has netted half of their goals.

- Tim Nash