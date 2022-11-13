Damien Duff: 'I walked into Lansdowne 10ft tall today and I’ll walk out 10ft tall'

Damien Duff lamented Sunday’s ‘horrendous’ 4-0 FAI Cup final thumping by Derry City, adamant it could form the making of his Shelbourne.

At the end of a season that delivered so much more than the relegation battle many predicted, the Ireland legend felt proud of his charges.

Most of the 32,412 turning out Aviva Stadium got what they came for but the mauling inflicted by a Derry side on the rise won’t be lost on the team Duff took charge of 12 months ago for his senior managerial debut.

“I said pre-match, a couple of minutes before we went out, this was the proudest day of my life but it didn't turn into the hardest day,” he explained afterwards.

“4-0 on paper is a horrendous result but I’ve had more difficult days, a lot more difficult days.

“I walked into Lansdowne 10ft tall today and I’ll walk out 10ft tall.

“When I was crap individually or had a disappointment in my career, I enjoyed it, because I knew I'd come better. I guess I have to put that mentality into the team. They’re a very young squad outside of Shane Griffin, Luke Byrne and Brendan Clarke and I've told them to go out, have a beer and celebrate tonight because they've been involved in the showpiece of Irish football.

“They should be immensely proud of themselves.”

He added: “The lads have been fantastic all year, finishing seventh and getting safe with five games left.

“Sometimes it comes down to that bit of quality and we know Derry have proper League of Ireland superstars in their team.”

Ruaidhrí Higgins, his opposite number, concurred, yet preferring to concentrate on the experience disparity, rather than talent.

Unlike tight Tolka Park, where Shels could frustrate Derry, or the artificial surface at the Ryan McBride Brandywell, the pitch disproportionately benefitted the Candystripes.

“Having the big grass pitch here and the size of it allowed the athletes that we have in the team to eat the ground,” said the victorious manager.

“Our top, top players came to the party today. We had more experience in our team I would say. And the ones who haven’t played on this stage would get extreme confidence from that and it will be huge for them in their futures.

“Look at Cameron McJannet today, who scored twice. A lad from Milton Keynes who came over here a few years ago to get his career going, he has fallen in love with the place and our supporters have fallen in love with him.

“For me, he is one of the most underrated players in the country without a shadow of a doubt and I’m delighted for him today.

“I don’t want to start singling players out but there are players with extreme potential. Ryan Graydon has played in the First Division for most of his career and you can see when he gets space to run in to, the damage he can do.

“I was delighted to see that first goal hit the back of the net and we grew in confidence from that. To win the cup is special but to win it in the manner that we won it is extra special.”