'This is why I came back' - hometown hero Michael Duffy relishing extra-special win 

Michael Duffy won two FAI Cups at Dundalk but lifting the trophy for his hometown club Derry City delivered a different dose of pride.

Just a 17-year-old peripheral figure for Derry’s last Cup success a decade ago, the Foylesider was to the fore in Dundalk’s triumphs of 2018 and 2020 before he was reunited with Ruaidhrí Higgins this year.

“This is why I came back to the club,” beamed the 28-year-old after assisting two goals in the 4-0 hammering over Shelbourne on Sunday.

“Ruaidhrí is building a squad that brings trophies back to the Brandywell. He just wanted us to believe we could do something this year and we have.

“I’ll never forget winning cups with Dundalk but this is extra special.

“I was with the squad in 2012 but didn’t make the matchday 18. That was a long time ago and this was different, being involved and having my family here.”

Jamie McGonigle’s early goal, highlighting Derry’s strategy of replying on width, was integral to their sixth Blue Riband.

“We knew it was a case of showing up, working harder than Shelbourne and using the big pitch to our advantage,” said the winger, who has switched international allegiance from Northern Ireland to the Republic.

“Shels were tough to play against all season but maybe our experience helped us along the way. It settled our heads.”

A first trophy of his 19-month reign bagged, Higgins is already planning for next year’s attempt at curbing the four-in-a-row ambitions of Shamrock Rovers.

Nine players have been tied down on long-term deals, with negotiations due to be held in midweek with those whose contracts have expired.

All eyes will be on how they utilise this breakthrough as a springboard to next year and while the resources are available to vie with Rovers, recruits like former player James McClean – who joined in the celebrations yesterday – are parked for now.

“James was up where we were lifting the trophy with his Derry jersey on,” explained his former teammate Higgins.

“Someone says the camera went on him during the game and I heard he was signing a three-year deal with us last week as well. I’m looking forward to him joining the club in January!”

“There’s huge potential at the club. The best thing for me to see as manager was the connection between the public and the club now which was probably missing for a while.

“We need to kick on because we can’t rest. There will be more expectations next year after this and I’m not naïve to that.”

What would also ease their ascent is playing on grass every week. Mixed results at the Ryan McBride Brandywell, the venue rebuilt by the local council containing an artificial pitch, proves that his talented squad are better suited to natural surfaces.

“If you're asking me would I prefer a big grass pitch like the one here at the Aviva, the answer is yes,” admitted the manager.

“That won't be me making the decisions because it’s above my paygrade. The Council owns the ground and they have been brilliant to us, building the relationship over the past 18 months.

“I don't know what the lifespan of the pitch is. If it changes to a grass pitch, brilliant, if it doesn't, then we'll deal with it.”

That’s just one item on a congested to-do list compiled by Higgins for 2023. But, first, some relaxation.

“My assistant Alan Reynolds and myself will enjoy a few days together, some pints and live music,” he confessed, a broad smile breaking out across, simultaneously apologising for being “grumpy” during his pre-match press briefing. A season of progress entitles them to their downtime.