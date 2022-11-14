Johnny Nicholson: who's responsible for Spurs' split personality?

The Bees sting City

Fans of direct football will have loved Brentford’s first goal at the Etihad; a dead ball, hit long, headed on, for Ivan Toney, the big striker, to nod home. It was poor defending by Manchester City but rather proved my long-held conviction that the better clubs play so few games against direct football that they don’t know how to handle that degree of physicality.

The stats are a little deceiving. While Brentford had just 26% possession, they were more effective with the little they had, playing on the break and getting seven shots on target to their opponents' six. However City had a mighty 23 strikes that missed the target in a messy, rather desperate performance.

Toney, with a point to prove to the England manager who omitted him from the World Cup squad, could have had three, but will go home happy with two, scoring the second with over seven minutes of injury time played, in a superb 2 -1 win for Brentford, putting a halt to City’s 10 consecutive home wins. It was based on a strong defensive performance which shut out Erling Haaland very effectively, a performance that will have been studied by every other manager in the league.

Toney may play in the World Cup yet. He’s the next cab off the rank with Callum Wilson as physically robust as a rice cracker.

The Emery effect

Back to back league wins for the first time this season for Aston Villa, the latest away at Brighton, coming from behind with two Danny Ings goals. Is Emery at it again? He does have a great record of making average sides overachieve. He’s got a task on his hands to make Tyrone Mings into a reliable defender but they dug deep to win this game against a good Brighton performance (and one robbed of a penalty by an inexplicable VAR non-call) with only 35% possession. Emery is a practical manager who has created a well-balanced side playing 4-2-3-1 and Ings looks like he’s relishing it

Things for Potter to ponder

After an excellent winning start at Chelsea, Graham Potter has now lost his last three games as they were downed by an irrepressible Newcastle. Given he picked six academy graduates and at one point was playing Conor Gallagher as a right wingback, not a position the player nor any observer ever thought to see him play, we can assume he is trying to experiment in order to improve the team. While there’s nothing wrong with that, losing three on the spin is not acceptable for Chelsea, four or five and you’re looking at the exit door. So perhaps the break comes at the right time for all concerned. It is remarkable how quickly some things change in football. In the space of a few weeks Potter has gone from looking the sophisticated winner, to a struggling loser. This is the biggest test he has faced so far in his career and he has to find a way to make the team more effective in attack and less stodgy in midfield. The signing of Kalidou Koulibaly is not working out at the moment. The 31-year-old, who was once an imperious defender, has looked unsure and a little leaden-footed, as though not quite up to the speed of the game. Everywhere Potter looks from goalkeeper to striker, he has problems to solve and six weeks to work out the answers.

Cherries chew up Toffees

Frank Lampard will be glad of the World Cup break as it means he’ll likely be in a job for six more weeks, despite losing five of the last seven. Losing 4-1 to Bournemouth midweek and again 3-0 a few days later was little short of humiliation and their fans absolutely told them so after the game in as full, frank Scouse manner as possible. The players were not overly-pleased, with Alex Iwobi especially annoyed when he threw his shirt into the crowd and someone threw it back. At one point he looked to be wanting to go mano a mano with a fan, which I think we would all have loved to see. The stroppy entitled multi-millionaire footballer shouting the odds at someone who has paid a small fortune to travel hundreds of miles to see you lose 3-0 is not a fight any player should take on. Everton are now due to fly off to Australia to play in the Sydney Cup against Celtic and a couple of Australian teams. They must need the money badly but not as badly as they need a strikeforce.

Nice work from Nunez

Liverpool's Darwin Nunez celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at Anfield.

It’s been an inconsistent start for the big Uruguayan at Liverpool. Lots of promise but lots of rubbish too. He has seemed a bit clumsy, has missed some good chances and hasn't always found the correct positions. But this week there have been signs that he is finally understanding how to play in the Liverpool team. In a fluid front three with Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino, against Southampton he got a lot of joy running at speed down the left, really stretching the play. But when Andy Robertson moved forward to cross the ball from the left, he was in the middle to turn in the Scotsman’s cross for a second; a classic Liverpool goal. It’s all a matter of timing, trusting your teammate to put the ball where it needs to be and finding the space to score when that perfect cross comes in. It looks easy when it's done well, but it isn’t. If Nunez can consistently learn where to be and when, he can be a huge success and score a lot of goals for the Reds. There’s no doubt he is a tremendous physical specimen at 6’ 2”, broad and lean and the Anfield crowd seem to be warming to his workrate. The two goals against Southampton make it nine in 18 appearances.

Forest up to 18th despite VAR

Crystal Palace have won 12 points from losing positions, the best in the league by this metric, but they couldn’t do it against Nottingham Forest, losing by the odd goal. This week’s VAR disgrace came for Forest’s winner. Morgan Gibbs-White scored, celebrated, then stopped while VAR did its thing. It lasted for four bloody minutes, as everyone stood around waiting for the goal to be approved, by which time all joy was lost. When the goal was confirmed, it felt almost incidental. TV wants VAR for content reasons, but fans don’t, but hey, we’re just the paying public, what do we matter?

Split personality Spurs

Every week it seems to be the same. Spurs go in at half-time behind, get a rollicking from Antonio Conte and emerge a different team and go on to win. The game against Leeds was especially extraordinary as the visitors took the lead three times and still lost 4-3. As a game it was the footballing equivalent of turning on a blender without the lid on. It left Spurs in third, looking, as ever, like a team that is both good and bad. Who is to blame for this schizophrenia? It’s easy to say it’s the players but Conte must be implicated.

Moyes loses again

West Ham were booed off again after another loss and things are getting mutinous. How much longer will the board and the fans tolerate Moyes’ awful negative tactics and worse results? They’re now only a point off relegation. The World Cup break is a good time to find someone better. It may be surprising, but David Moyes won’t be 60 until next April, yet he looks like something from another era. Football is a harsh, judgemental game at this level and if your players think they’re being managed by a grumpy old man, you won’t get the best out of them.

An inevitable win for Arsenal

The impressive thing about how the Gunners won their game against Wolves was how it seemed inevitable. That is the measure of a great side. Once you stop doubting they will win and are surprised only when they don’t, that’s when you are nearing the top of the greasy pole. They only had three shots on target and scored with two. Everything is clicking together and with every win, they get more self-belief. Seeing the table with them at the top and five points clear will rightly inspire them to think they can win the league. Their two games against Manchester City seem pivotal. Win both of those and they will be unstoppable.

James refuses to celebrate

When Dan James scored the equaliser for Fulham against Man United, he refused to celebrate the goal against his old club. This is infantile behaviour and an insult to his employers and his fans. It’s not like he played for United for 15 seasons, he was there for only two years and played in just 74 games and has been at Leeds for a year since. He was shipped out of United because he was surplus to requirements. You’d think that would be a good reason to celebrate the goal as proof they shouldn’t have sold him. Meanwhile United seem to have found a new wonderkid in the shape of 18-year-old Argentinian Alejandro Garnacho, who scored a very cool, unhurried last gasp winner. The kid looks full of class and has no fear.