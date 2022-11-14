100 not out for Ireland's mighty Quinn

When Louise Quinn leads Ireland out on her 100th cap tonight against Morocco, she’ll reminisce about the battles she prevailed in on and off the pitch.

Her debut all of 14 years ago illustrates the transformation activated by the subsequent strike in 2017 when she was one of the 15 players putting their international futures on the line.

“We were playing Poland in a friendly at Baldonnel, the home of St Francis, and I remember my Dad driving me there,” explains the centre-back.

“I just remember, tentatively, walking into the changing room and everyone was there, the likes of Ciara Grant and Emma Byrne.

“I didn’t know where to sit or what to do - probably waiting for someone to tell me. So, that was just when you think of it, it was obviously nerve-wrecking.”

Not half as much as putting your Ireland career into jeopardy.

While results on the pitch were flatlining, conditions behind the scenes were worsening to the point that a stand had to be taken. The FAI regime of the time did everything to halt the action and the doubts they planted about the reception threatened to scupper the movement.

“That was over five years ago but it’s really fresh for us,” she said about the show of strength from players at Siptu’s headquarters in Liberty Hall.

“I remember a lot of the details from that and it was just extremely powerful.

“At that stage, it was being shown it felt it was a ‘tick box’ situation to have a women’s team for some people in the FAI. It was like they didn’t care.

“Emma Byrne was on top of that, putting her career on the line. It does have some repercussions.

“Our families could have been fearful and I know my family were a little bit worried about what may happen if it didn’t go down well.

“Having no idea what was going to happen was the scary part – what the reaction was going to be and if people cared that much.

“But, as soon as it was happening, the public and fans got behind us and that was the turning point. It solidified the group and showed there was a place for this, going all over Europe and worldwide but we didn’t know but it was worth the risk.”

Every step of the way has come vindication, the crescendo coming last month at Hampden Park.

Quinn and the player she replaced late on for her debut, Niamh Fahey, were immense at the back as Ireland engineered a breakthrough, qualifying for next year’s World Cup.

This training camp and friendly in Marbella is the squad’s first time to reunite and the days are being counted down to July, when Ireland face Australia, Canada and Nigeria Down Under.

“We’re all ready to get bits and bobs of information about the tournament, a little idea of what in terms media-wise what we have to do in terms of clothing,” explained the Blessington native, currently with English Championship side Birmingham City.

“That just gets you thinking but there will be more to come during the international breaks in February and April.”

Already, though, Quinn is visualising the sight of marking the Aussies' leading scorer of all time, Sam Kerr, on July 20th at a sold-out Sydney football stadium.

“I’d say Sam is winning in our battles, to be honest,” says the mainstay, whose former Arsenal teammate Katie McCabe will kindly hand over her armband to tonight.

“Last season, we played Chelsea four times with Birmingham and she got a couple of goals.

“I scored the winner against Australia in a friendly last September but Sam is the best striker in the world right now who scores goals for fun. I’ll love the challenge.”

Women’s friendly: Ireland v Morocco, Marbella Football Centre (5pm Irish time, Live RTÉ Newsnow/Player)