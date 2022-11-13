‘Did we give the best version of ourselves?’ The answer is no' - Duff rues gulf in class 

DERRY CITY 4 (Jamie McGonigle 18, Cameron McJannet 35, 61, Jordan McEneff 90+2)

SHELBOURNE 0

Above the hail of flares, smoke and emotion drenching yesterday’s FAI Cup final, the clinical nature of economics reigned.

Perched in his seat within the President’s Box was Phil O’Doherty, Derry City’s Chairman who in the past year has become a billionaire, emboldening the desire and means for the club he loves restoring their glories of the 1980s.

Not far away was his Shels counterpart Andrew Doyle, the corporate lawyer at the helm since 2018 but with a different business model of attracting overseas investment. Southampton’s owners are the latest moneybags eyeing up a stake.

Machinations in the boardroom spill into the dressing-room and onto the pitch.

Games are won by managers and players but Derry had the fusion to outclass a Shels side still finding its feet.

For Derry to render the four close meetings between the sides irrelevant to this showpiece, emphasising the 25-point difference in the table, their quality and experience had to count.

And on the lush wide pitch of Aviva Stadium, a haven from their artificial surface at the Ryan McBride Brandywell, they enforced it with change to spare.

Officially, the most one-sided final in a century of deciders could have been more emphatic.

In front of 32,412 fans, most of whom travelled from the north-west, Jamie McGonigle fired the Candystripes ahead before a goal either side of the break by defender Cameron McJannet put them in cruise control.

Late sub Jordan McEneff, with his first touches, earned and converted a stoppage-time penalty to complete the most resounding winning margin in the Cup’s century of history.

Shelbourne, by contrast, didn’t fashion a shot on target over a painful 90 minutes for their fanbase that ended up in scuffles within their minority South Stand section.

“Derry are a different animal compared to our journey, with an abundance of talent,” said losing boss Damien Duff afterwards.

“For eight of our starters, this was their first Cup final whereas a lot of these Derry lads have been here over the past decade.

“That’s an advantage straight away and maybe the occasion got to us.

"I’m still dead proud of all the boys but going home, we have to look in the mirror and ask ‘did we give the best version of ourselves?’ The answer is ‘no’ and that’s the one regret.”

Improving mental strength is one thing but recruiting personnel of higher standard is superiorly vital.

And so that circles us back to the backers.

“Listen, let’s call a spade a spade here,” Duff affirmed before cementing his reputation as a maverick.

“We’ve seen the speculation about whether Sports Republic will get involved.

“I know as much as you but that could drastically change things.

“I didn’t really ask about the budget. I’ve just gone out and started spending it anyway.”

Duff’s primary selection conundrum was gambling on the fitness of Shane Farrell. It transpired to spectacularly backfire, in contrast to the punt Ruaidhrí Higgins took on favouring Ryan Graydon over Brandon Kavanagh in direct combat.

The flame-haired utilityman has been an emblem of the Duff regime, someone stagnant until his arrival 12 months ago who has risen within himself under the direction of the legendary boss.

On this occasion, however, he was badly exposed in the left-wing berth before being hauled ashore at the break.

Perhaps he could be forgiven due to rustiness or the pressure but once Graydon eluded Farrell after six minutes, the avenue to Derry’s triumph was apparent.

They had already signalled their intent after just 30 seconds when Shels goalkeeper Brendan Clarke rushed from his line to foil McGonigle’s shot and it hinted at what was to follow.

Pat McEleney has been around the block long enough to spot the corridor of uncertainty, on his eight cup final appearance, lofted the diagonal pass from inside his own half which forged the breakthrough.

Seeing Graydon hugging the touchline, his pass enabled the winger to ghost in behind Farrell and dart to the end-line.

Once he squared the ball across for McGonigle, the striker needed one touch to send it across Brendan Clarke into the bottom corner.

Dervin then fizzed a free-kick wide of Brian Maher’s post but it was the only worry the Ireland U21 keeper had to be occupied with, for his outfield teammates dominated the remainder of the half.

Shane Griffin sacrificed a yellow card by curbing another Graydon surge but the second goal was sourced from the opposite side on the left.

McJannet began the move from left-back, releasing Duffy to the end-line and when his cross was only half-cleared by the outstretched leg of Griffin, the defender followed up to smash the ball home from eight yards.

McGonigle almost grabbed his second with a header that looped over before the third goal came on the hour to deepen the massacre..

Duffy’s corner wasn’t dealt with by the Shels defence, affording space for McJannet to nip in and guide the ball home off his thigh.

Gavin Molloy, with a couple of wayward shots over, tried to give Shels fans something to shout about but Derry kept them at bay and added a fourth in stoppage time.

Higgins was eager to use his bench late on and one of the subs, former Shels winger McEneff, tucked away the penalty he drew from Luke Byrne’s mistimed challenge.

Derry’s first Cup success for a decade was their most emphatic, laying down a marker ahead of next season to four-in-a-row title chasers Shamrock Rovers.

DERRY CITY: B Maher; R Boyce, M Connolly, S McEleney (C Coll 82), C McJannett; P McEleney, C Dummigan; R Graydon (J Thomson 82), W Patching (J McEneff 90), M Duffy (B Kavanagh 90); J McGonigle (J Akintunde 75).

SHELBOURNE: B Clarke; S Negru, L Byrne, S Griffin; JR Wilson, G Molloy (M Coyle 71), A Dervin (K Ledwidge 64), JJ Lunney, S Farrell (B McManus 46); J Moylan, S Boyd.

REFEREE: D MacGraith (Mayo) ATTENDANCE: 32,412