Erling Haaland ruled out of Ireland friendly

Norway have confirmed that Erling Braut Haaland will not play in next Thursday's friendly with the Republic of Irealnd at the Aviva Stadium.
Neither Haaland or Jacob Karlstrøm will join the Norwegian squad in Dublin, according to the latest squad information from the Norwegian FA.
Kristian Thorstvedt is also unavailable with a broken toe.
Mads Hedenstad Christiansen and Sivert Heggheim Mannsverk have been added to Ståle Solbakken's squad.
The news will disappoint Irish fans after Haaland was named in the original squad for the fixture, despite struggling in recent weeks with a foot injury. He played in Manchester City's shock defeat by Brentford at the weekend, but failed to score.
Ireland boss Stephen Kenny felt facing the likes of Haaland and Arsenal star Martin Odegaard would be perfect preparation for a European Championship qualifier with France next year.
"From our point of view it’s good preparation for France in March, I feel, that's a very important game for us in March. We have got to make sure we are ready then, and this game is good preparation for that."