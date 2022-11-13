Erling Haaland ruled out of Ireland friendly

Neither Haaland or Jacob Karlstrøm will join the Norwegian squad in Dublin
Erling Haaland ruled out of Ireland friendly

Manchester City's Erling Haaland during the Premier League match at Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire 

Sun, 13 Nov, 2022 - 18:03
John Fallon

Norway have confirmed that Erling Braut Haaland will not play in next Thursday's friendly with the Republic of Irealnd at the Aviva Stadium.

Neither Haaland or Jacob Karlstrøm will join the Norwegian squad in Dublin, according to the latest squad information from the Norwegian FA. 

Kristian Thorstvedt is also unavailable with a broken toe. 

Mads Hedenstad Christiansen and Sivert Heggheim Mannsverk have been added to Ståle Solbakken's squad.

The news will disappoint Irish fans after Haaland was named in the original squad for the fixture, despite struggling in recent weeks with a foot injury. He played in Manchester City's shock defeat by Brentford at the weekend, but failed to score.

Ireland boss Stephen Kenny felt facing the likes of Haaland and Arsenal star Martin Odegaard would be perfect preparation for a European Championship qualifier with France next year.

"From our point of view it’s good preparation for France in March, I feel, that's a very important game for us in March. We have got to make sure we are ready then, and this game is good preparation for that."

More in this section

Brighton and Hove Albion v Aston Villa - Premier League - American Express Community Stadium Danny Ings double helps Aston Villa beat Brighton 
Junior Quitirna is consoled by Danny Searle after the game 11/11/2022 Danny Searle prepared for contract talks with new Waterford owners
Extra.ie FAI Cup Final Media Day FAI Cup final preview: Candystripes likely to leave capital with the cup
Patrick McEleney lifts the Extra.ie FAI Cup for Derry City 13/11/2022

Derry blitz Shels to clinch FAI Cup title

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.226 s