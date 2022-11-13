Derry blitz Shels to clinch FAI Cup title

FAI CUP FINAL

DERRY CITY 4 (Jamie McGonigle 18, Cameron McJannet 35, 61, Jordan McEneff 90+2)

SHELBOURNE 0

The new Lansdowne Road has a history of close FAI Cup finals but this one was done and dusted within a half hour, claiming a sixth Blue Riband for Derry City.

Nine of the 12 finals since the reopening in 2010 had gone to extra-time, two won almost around injury time and the last with 15 minutes to play.

Not even the epic presence of Damien Duff on the Shelbourne line could prevent this year’s decider soon descending into a whitewash.

All four of their league meetings had been tight until this meeting with the biggest riches on offer reflected the 25-point gap in the league table.

In front of 32,412 fans, most of whom travelled from the north-west, Jamie McGonigle fired the Candystripes ahead before a goal either side of the break by defender Cameron McJannet put them in cruise control. Late sub Jordan McEneff, with his first touches, earned and converted a stoppage-time penalty to complete the most resounding winning margin in the Cup’s century of history.

Both managers had marginal selection calls to make, with Derry’s central dilemma centring on a choice between Brandon Kavanagh and Ryan Graydon.

Both former teammates at Bohemians and Bray Wanderers, each carry respective threats but Graydon got the nod to operate on the right wing, facilitating the deployment of Will Patching in the No 10 berth behind Jamie McGonigle.

For Duff, it was thought only fitness concerns would influence his starting team, with Shane Farrell’s lack of training in midweek on the back of a groin injury casting doubt over his involvement.

He did enough to justify inclusion but Duff elsewhere went for a preference few foresaw – dropping midfield enforcer Mark Coyle.

Both he and Aodh Dervin began the season as the two pivots in the Reds’ engine-room but the longevity of the latter during the season appeared to put him in pole to retain his spot.

Not so, as Dervin represented the surprise call, slotting in alongside JJ Lunney in midfield.

In tandem, they were responsible for thwarting one of the McEleney brothers, Patrick, in the middle but it transpired that Farrell’s task was far more critical to the game-plan.

The flame-haired utilityman has been an emblem of the Duff regime, a player stagnant until his arrival 12 months ago who has risen within himself under the direction of the legendary boss.

On this occasion, however, he was badly exposed in the left-wing berth before being hauled ashore at the break.

Perhaps he could be forgiven due to rustiness or the pressure of the occasion but once Graydon eluded Farrell easily after six minutes the avenue for Derry’s triumph was apparent.

They had already signalled their intent after just 30 seconds when Shels goalkeeper Brendan Clarke rushed from his line to foil McGonigle’s shot and it hinted at what was to follow.

Pat McEleney has been around the block long enough to spot the corridor of uncertainty on his eight cup final appearance lofted the diagonal pass from inside his own half which forged the 18th-minute breakthrough.

Seeing Graydon hugging the touchline, his pass enabled the winger to ghost in behind Farrell and dart to the end-line. Once he squared the ball across for McGonigle, the striker needed one touch to send it across Brendan Clarke into the bottom corner.

Dervin then fizzed a free-kick wide of Brian Maher’s post but it was the only worry the Ireland U21 keeper had to be occupied with, for his outfield teammates dominated the remainder of the half.

Shane Griffin sacrificed a yellow card by curbing another Graydon surge but the second goal was sourced from the opposite side on the left.

McJannet began the move from left-back, releasing Duffy to the end-line and when his cross was only half-cleared by the outstretched leg of Griffin, the defender followed up to smash the ball home from eight yards.

It was proving a massacre for Shels and despite Duff making the change at half-time in a bid to coral Graydon, other aspects of Derry’s artillery emerged.

McGonigle almost grabbed a second with a header that looped over before the third goal came on the hour.

Duffy’s corner simply was dealt with by the Shels defence, affording space for McJannet to nip in and guide the ball home. It might have struck his thigh on the way to diverting off the crossbar but it mattered little amid his celebrations.

Gavin Molloy, with a couple of wayward shots over, tried to give Shels fans in the south stand something to shout about but Derry kept them at bay and added a fourth in stoppage time.

Higgins was eager to use his bench late on and one of the subs, former Shels winger McEneff, tucked away the penalty he drew from Luke Byrne’s mistimed challenge.

Derry’s first Cup success for a decade was their most emphatic, laying down a marker ahead of next season to four-in-a-row title chasers Shamrock Rovers.

DERRY CITY: B Maher; R Boyce, M Connolly, S McEleney (C Coll 82), C McJannett; P McEleney, C Dummigan; R Graydon (J Thomson 82), W Patching (J McEneff 90), M Duffy (B Kavanagh 90); J McGonigle (J Akintunde 75).

SHELBOURNE: B Clarke; S Negru, L Byrne, S Griffin; JR Wilson, G Molloy (M Coyle 71), A Dervin (K Ledwidge 64), JJ Lunney, S Farrell (B McManus 46); J Moylan, S Boyd.

REFEREE: D MacGraith (Mayo)

ATTENDANCE: 32,412