Danny Searle prepared for contract talks with new Waterford owners

The Blues missed out on promotion on Friday night but their manager hopes to be the one at the helm next term. 
END OF THE ROAD: Waterford's Junior Quitirna is consoled by manager Danny Searle after the game with UCD on Friday night. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Sun, 13 Nov, 2022 - 15:33
John Fallon

Another playoff casualty and another uncertain managerial situation.

Last week it was John Caulfield of Galway United pledging to stick around and question marks will inevitably arise about Danny Searle, chief of their conquerors Waterford who also came up short in striving for promotion.

Unlike Caulfield, however, Searle doesn’t have another year on his contract.

“My contract has just expired, so I’m officially unemployed” he said following Friday’s 1-0 defeat to UCD, which preserved Premier Division status for the Students.

In a club seemingly never far from turbulence, Searle was drafted into the post in June as the fifth permanent manager since Alan Reynolds quit during the Covid shutdown in 2020.

The Blues have also since changed owners and Andy Pilley, who has Fleetwood Town and others club within his portfolio, has flown over from England for the playoff series.

“We’ve had conversations,” explained Searle about the future. “I have been in talks but the bottom line is that we need to know what’s going on.

“I need to know what they want because it’s a relationship. And, in a relationship, there’s two parties.

“I need to hear the right things coming out of their mouths, and they need to hear the right things coming out of me.

“As far as I’m concerned, it’s so far so good and we can put something in place.

“Until someone tells me otherwise, I’ve got to plan for next season. This is unusual because our work would be done by now and people can relax and enjoy the break.

“Work starts straight away because we don’t have time and need to ensure we hit the ground running. Hopefully I get to be the one to do that.” 

While Waterford labour back into the second tier, UCD are relieved to have back-to-back seasons in the Premier for the first time since 2014.

Thomas Lonergan’s 13th-minute header provided the solitary goal to silence the vast majority of the 2,781 crowd at Richmond Park.

UCD’s feat was more laudable given they lost Liam Kerrigan to Serie B side Como in July while in May his fellow marksman Colm Whelan was ruled out for the season due to a serious knee injury.

“Our shape frustrated Waterford and it meant sacrificing a lot of possession,” admitted UCD boss Andy Myler, whose entire squad are students at their institution.

“But I told the lads beforehand, if we kept a clean sheet, we’d every chance of Premier status again next season.

“We’re not going to win the league but staying in the league is like winning the league for us.

“Being promoted last season was fantastic but staying in the division, considering the stress put on the squad, is twice as difficult.

“We hit a bit of momentum at the right time towards the end but that experience of facing the likes of Shamrock Rovers, Dundalk and Derry City was what got us of jail against Waterford. Our defensive desire was off the scale.”

