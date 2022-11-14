Thomas Frank 'proud' as Brentford plan to shackle Haaland and De Bruyne works out

MAN CITY 1

BRENTFORD 2

A story of two prolific strikers, neither of whom are going to the World Cup, was settled in favour of Ivan Toney and Brentford although the forgotten England international could also thank his manager Thomas Frank for his role in this most unlikely pre-World Cup swansong.

Toney was magnificent, scoring two including the 98th-minute winner, and seeing a potential hat-trick effort cleared off the line a minute later by Kevin De Bruyne.

But just as vital to this victory was Brentford’s ability to silence Erling Haaland, all 23 goals of him so far this season, with a gameplan that not only denied him a goal for just the fourth game in his City career but also prevented him even producing a shot.

“I’m glad you noticed that - I mean that, that also makes me very proud,” beamed Frank when asked about Haaland’s fruitless day. “Of course, we have a gameplan and sometimes it succeeds and sometimes it doesn’t, and today it definitely succeeded.

“We tried to be aware of closing down De Bruyne, he had very few balls in from the dangerous areas and then we were very aware of him in the box.

“I think we only missed him once when he ran past Ben Mee, and he got a contact with his right foot. The whole team did fantastic but especially the three centre backs.”

Easier said than done, of course. It does not take a Premier League coach to recognise the importance of the De Bruyne-Haaland tandem but it requires a special plan, and faultless execution, to actually deny the Belgian the ball and space in midfield areas and to keep the Norwegian shackled inside the area.

“Ethan (Pinnock) did brilliant against Haaland, competed really well and defended really well,” said Mee. “He's tough, they're a quality side and you've got to be on your toes. Those balls that are wide and his movement and getting in behind and beyond you. He's always a threat.” Meanwhile, if that was the recipe for stopping City repeating the sort of form that saw them score 27 times in their first six home league games this season, Frank also had a master plan that would put City’s defence under pressure.

“Counter attacks, getting in behind them a couple of times in the first half. The team can mix it up, we can do both,” said Mee.

“Today was a little bit more getting around the long balls, use the pace upfront we have. The connection between De Bruyne and Haaland you can see it.

“We needed to put that off a little bit and we did that well for most of the game. It's a massive result for us, no doubt about it. It's a huge result and great way to finish this little period.

“Positivity was the key. We go into these games really positive. The set-up, organisation. The staff do a lot of work and give us a lot of information before the games, you've got to take it on board. It's really rewarding then with the performance today.” For nobody more than Toney who was left out of Gareth Southgate’s England squad on Thursday but opened the scoring, before Phil Foden equalised, and, as Frank pointed out, could have easily ended with five goals.

Frank had spoken with his striker after his exclusion on Thursday, not dwelling too much on the negative implications but just checking that he was coping, psychologically, from the fall-out.

“I spoke with him about it of course but he’s got a very good family around him and friends that’s supporting him as well,” said Frank.

“I’ve known Ivan for so long I’ve no doubt he’d come back stronger - I just showed my empathy. I’m biased and think he should have been in there but I’m looking at it from my side.

“But we didn’t speak too much about it - of course him and I both think he should be there but we’re looking from our side and Gareth from the other side and we don’t know who’s right. Of course I believe in Ivan.” So, too, does Guardiola now after seeing his team’s 20-match unbeaten home run ended so dramatically; hardly the ideal way for the defending champions to enter the break.

Guardiola had claimed that his only targets were to qualify through the Champions League group stage and “be in touch” with the top of the Premier League by the time the World Cup rolled around.

Mission accomplished and, to that list can be added advancing in the Carabao Cup, with City facing a tie against Liverpool immediately after the break, although the coming six weeks will also leave his team pondering a rare defeat.

“People go to their national team, they will be focused, it is a dream for them, it’s a World Cup,” said Guardiola.

“We have time to reflect, the staff, what we are doing good, what we could do better and, after the break, the Carabao Cup and Leeds, the first (league) game.

“And we will see how people come back. People say many things, but the Premier League is difficult, we are going to try to come back good and fight for that.”