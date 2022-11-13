FAI Cup final preview: Candystripes likely to leave capital with the cup

Derry and Shels face off in the showpiece at the Aviva Stadium this afternoon. 
FACE OFF: Shelbourne manager Damien Duff and Derry City boss Ruaidhrí Higgins. Picture: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Sun, 13 Nov, 2022 - 12:26
John Fallon

Dublin Derry could catch on if the Candystripes grab the ultimate prize at Aviva Stadium today (3pm).

Always known as a fortress before its redevelopment, Derry’s ground of the Ryan McBride Brandywell hasn’t been as fruitful points-wise as their trips to the capital this season.

Purists will argue that’s due to the artificial home surface militating against the finesse several of their players are blessed with.

Ironically, it was Shelbourne who first exposed their brittleness by the Foyle when ending their unbeaten run 10 games into the season.

Ruaidhrí Higgins has no injury concerns – only the suspended Sadou Diallo to work without – while time is against cult hero Shane Farrell recovering from a groin injury for the Reds.

Matty Smith, on loan to Shelbourne, cannot face his parent club.

A tight contest beckons before an expected crowd of around 30,000 but Derry’s superior quality should tell once they turn up and avoid stagefright.

St Patrick’s Athletic would also rejoice in that outcome, for their Europa Conference League qualification depends on it.

Prediction: Derry City 2 Shelbourne 1 (AET).

PROBABLE TEAMS:

DERRY CITY: B Maher; R Boyce, M Connolly, S McEleney, C McJannett; P McEleney, C Dummigan; W Patching, B Kavanagh, M Duffy; J McGonigle.

SHELBOURNE: B Clarke; JR Wilson, S Negru, L Byrne, S Griffin; G Molloy, M Coyle, JJ Lunney, B McManus; J Moylan; S Boyd.

Referee: D MacGraith (Mayo) KO 3pm, Live RTÉ 2.

