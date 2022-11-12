Newcastle keep run going with big win against Chelsea

Newcastle United 1

Chelsea 0

Never mind battling for a top-four spot – much more of this, and we will have to start considering Newcastle United as genuine contenders for the Premier League title.

Ensconced in the top three, and just two points adrift of reigning champions Manchester City as the domestic schedule heads into its World Cup hiatus, the Magpies’ remarkable run shows no sign of stopping.

Chelsea were the latest side to be contemptuously brushed aside at a raucous St James’ Park, and while Graham Potter’s team might not be the force they once were, the fact they were unable to lay a glove on the Magpies speaks volumes for the way in which the two clubs’ fortunes have flip-flopped.

Last season, it took Newcastle until March 10th to reach the 30-point mark. This term, they have made it by mid-November.

Chelsea sit eighth, and while it might be ridiculously early to be speculating about Potter’s job security, his move from Brighton has hardly gone as planned. This defeat, a third in a row in the league, was especially weak-willed.

The game in general lacked a spark throughout the first half. There was only one shot on target from either side before the break, and even that was a tame affair, with Armando Broja turning in the area before drilling a weak effort straight at Nick Pope.

Miguel Almiron came reasonably close with a first-time volley that whistled over the crossbar – an inch or two lower, and Newcastle’s in-form forward might well have been adding to his list of sensational strikes – but with Chris Wood unable to replicate the absent Callum Wilson’s movement in the final third, the Magpies’ attack was clunky rather than cutting for most of the evening.

Even Kieran Trippier’s lung-bursting runs down the right were nowhere near as effective as they have been in recent weeks, although the England full-back almost set up an opener with a cross in the early stages of the second half. Sean Longstaff’s initial effort was saved by Edouard Mendy, and Bruno Guimaraes’ follow-up strike was blocked by Mateo Kovacic.

At least Newcastle were gradually building up a head of steam, and their growing dominance was rewarded midway through the second half. Almiron turned provider rather than scorer as he cut in from the right, and after the Paraguayan laid the ball into his path, Joe Willock swept home a superb first-time finish from the edge of the box.

Newcastle (4-3-3): Pope 7; Trippier 7, Schar 8, Botman 8 (Targett 87, 6), Burn 7; Guimaraes 6, Longstaff 7, Willock 7 (Murphy 84, 6); Almiron 8, Wood 7 (Wilson 75, 6), Joelinton 7.

Subs (not used): Darlow, Lascelles, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin, Manquillo, Anderson.

Chelsea (3-4-3): Mendy 6; Azpilicueta 6 (Pulisic 46, 5), Koulibaly 7, Chalobah 6; Loftus-Cheek 5 (Thiago 7, 6), Kovacic 5, Jorginho 6, Hall 5 (Cucurella 72, 5); Gallagher 5, Broja 6 (Havertz 72, 4), Mount 5 (Ziyech 72, 5) Subs (not used): Bettinelli, Aubameyang, Zakaria, Hutchinson.