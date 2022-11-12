Spurs come from behind three times against Leeds to win seven-goal thriller 

Spurs come from behind three times against Leeds to win seven-goal thriller 

Tottenham Hotspur's Rodrigo Bentancur celebrates with his team-mates after scoring their side's fourth goal against Leeds. Picture: John Walton/PA Wire.

Sat, 12 Nov, 2022 - 14:06
Gerry Cox, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 4 (Kane 26, Davies 51, Bentancur 81, 85) 

LEEDS UNITED 3 (Summerville 10, Rodrigo 43, 76) 

Boring, boring Tottenham? 

Antonio Conte's team may be many things – unpredictable, frustrating, flaky at times – but no-one can doubt the entertainment value at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium these days.

Hot on the heels of last week's loss to Liverpool in a thrilling game, this was another one to remember, a pre-Christmas cracker as the Premier League prepares to close down for the World Cup.

And Spurs went out on a high, coming back from behind three times as unlucky Leeds were sent away from London licking their wounds.

Rodrigo Bentancur made the difference with two goals in the final nine minute to turn it round for Tottenham, who had fallen behind three times to goals from Crysencio Summerville and two from Rodrigo.

Summerville pounced in the 10th minute to shoot past Hugo Lloris, before Harry Kane equalised with a controversial goal, as Leeds claimed keeper Illan Meslier was fouled in the build-up. Kane ignored the fuss to volley home his 14th goal of the season, but Leeds regained the lead before half-time when Rodrigo also hit an impressive volley after Spurs failed to clear a corner.

Ben Davies brought Tottenham level early in the second-half with a long-range drive before Rodrigo scored again with a left-footed finish off the inside of the far post.

And with Spurs staring down the barrel of a third successive home league defeat, Bentancur stepped up to the mark, drilling in a lovely half-volley with nine minutes remaining, and then finishing off a superb flowing move with a sidefooted goal four minutes later.

Leeds had no way back, having been reduced to ten men in the 76th minute when Tyler Adams was sent off for receiving two yellow cards in the space of 11 minutes. Spurs played out the final minutes without danger to move back up to third, albeit temporarily.

TOTTENHAM 3-4-3 Lloris 7; Dier 6, Lenglet 6 (Sanchez 57), Davies 7; Emerson Royal 5 (Doherty 57), Hojbjerg 7, Bentancur 9, Perisic 6; Kulusevski 8 (Lucas Moura 89), Kane 8, Richarlison 7 (Bissouma 68).

LEEDS Meslier 6; Kristensen 7 (Joseph 89), Koch 6, Cooper 6, Struijk 6; Gnonto 6, Adams 5 Aaronson 8, Roca 6 (Ayling 79); Rodrigo 8 (Gelhardt 89), Summerville 7.

Ref: Michael Salisbury 7/10

More in this section

Liverpool v Southampton - Premier League - Anfield Liverpool sign off on a high as Nunez grabs double
Ivan Toney responds to World Cup snub as brace stuns Man City Ivan Toney responds to World Cup snub as brace stuns Man City
Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League - Elland Road Former Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa on Bournemouth’s manager shortlist
<p>FEELING BLUE: Rangers' Scott Wright and Scott Arfield react following the cinch Premiership match at The SMiSA Stadium. Picture: Jeff Holmes/PA Wire</p>

Giovanni van Bronkhorst under more pressure after St Mirren hold Rangers

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.227 s