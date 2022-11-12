Liverpool sign off on a high as Nunez grabs double

Liverpool 3

Southampton 1

Darwin Nunez and Alisson Becker will head off to the World Cup in good heart after helping Liverpool ensure Nathan Jones made a losing start as Southampton's new manager.

Uruguay striker Nunez bagged a first-half double while Brazil goalkeeper Alisson made three outstanding second-half saves to frustrate Saints' hopes of a fightback.

After a slow start to his Anfield career - not helped by an early three-match ban - Uruguayan Nunez has been picking up speed in recent weeks and this brace took him to nine goals in all competitions, seven of them coming in his last 10 appearances.

Jurgen Klopp, who watched the game from the back of the main stand following his one-match touchline ban, will be a happy man as the Merseyside club head into the mid-season break on the back of fourth straight win which have helped them move into the Premier League's top six as well as through to the Champions League knock-out stages and the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Roberto Firmino, so disappointed to be left out of the Brazil's World cup squad, made his point with a superbly directed header into the far corner of the net from Andy Robertson's free-kick to put Liverpool ahead after only six minutes.

Saints responded with an almost identical goal at the other end, Che Adams getting away from Virgil Van Dijk to head James Ward-Prowse's free-kick past Alisson.

Saints goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu made point-blank saves to deny Mo Salah, Firmino and then Nunez but he could nothing to stop Liverpool's second after minutes when Nunez crept in behind Southampton's back line to touch home a delightful pass from Harvey Elliott.

Nunez added his second and Liverpool's third three minutes before half-time when he finished off a superb move involving Thiago, Firmino and Robertson, who provided the low cross from which Nunez scored.

It looked a question of how many Liverpool would score in the second half but Saints came back strongly and Liverpool had Alisson to thanks for three outstanding saves - from Mohamed Elyounousi, Samuel Edozie and Adams - for preserving their two-goal lead.

It was a significant day for Liverpool veteran James Milner who came on to make his 600th Premier League appearance - only the fourth player to achieve that milestone. And one of that quartet, Liverpool legend Steve Gerrard, who sacked by Aston Villa last month, was in the stands to watch his former club.

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson 6; Alexander-Arnold 7 (Phillips 85, 5), Gomez 7, Van Dijk 7, Robertson 7 (Tsimikas 85, 5); Elliott 7 (Milner 65, 6), Fabinho 6, Thiago 7; Salah 7, Nunez 8 (Carvalho 85, 5), Firmino 7 (Oxlade-Chamberlain 80, 5) Subs not used: Adrian, Kelleher, Doak.

Goals: Firmino 6, Nunez 21, 42.

Southampton (5-3-2): Bazunu 8; Elyounousi 5; Bella-Kotchap 5 (Maitland-Niles 59, 5), Caleta-Car 6, Salish 6, Perraud 5; Ward-Prowse 7, Lavia 6 (Aribo 80, 5), S Armstrong 5 (Walcott 59, 5); Adams 7, A Armstrong 5 (Edozie 59, 5).

Unused subs: McCarthy, Lyanco, Mara, Djenepo, Diallo.

Goal: Adams 9.

Booked: Caleta-Car, Salisu.

Referee: S Hooper.