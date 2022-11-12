Ivan Toney responds to World Cup snub as brace stuns Man City

Ivan Toney took out his World Cup frustrations on Pep Guardiola and Manchester City as Brentford ended the champions’ run of 16 consecutive home wins in dramatic style.

The Brentford striker, left out of the England squad this week, had seen Phil Foden equalise his opening goal as the game entered 10 minutes of stoppage time due to an earlier injury to Aymeric Laporte.

And in the 97th minute, Yoanne Wise broke upfield, passing through acres of space for fellow substitute Josh Dasilva and his low cross was turned in by an unmarked Toney.

The striker might have claimed a hat-trick in the dying seconds, only for Kevin De Bruyne to clear off the line.

But it was no more than the Bees deserved as they ended City’s 20-game unbeaten run at the Etihad and ensured they would not enter the break in top spot.

By the time Brentford took a 16th-minute lead, they had already missed two glorious chances to open the scoring.

But when the opener came, it was Toney, inevitably, who provided a timely nudge to Gareth Southgate about his omission from the Qatar squad this week.

Goalkeeper David Raya punted a long free-kick forward which Bees defender Ben Mee flicked on with an impressive leap and Toney, played onside by John Stones, headed firmly past Ederson.

It was no more than Thomas Frank’s visitors deserved with Ederson twice coming to his team’s rescue inside the opening six minutes.

First, the Brazilian did well to block Frank Onyeka’s shot after the midfielder was played clean through by a superb Rico Henry pass.

And Henry was involved again soon after, delivering a left-wing cross which Ederson palmed to the back of his area where Bryan Mbeumo crossed selflessly for Toney who should have beaten the City keeper but was, instead, left frustrated.

After going behind, City slowly began to assert some control on proceedings, with a series of increasingly frantic and unsuccessful penalty appeals and VAR checks.

But not until the 40th minute when a strike from Foden stung the hands of Raya, did the champions conjure up a shot on target.

Mbeumo might actually have stretched Brentford’s lead in the 45th minute but lazily tried to flick the ball past Ederson on the edge of the City area.

That miss proved all the more costly as the game crept into stoppage time and City won a right-flank corner taken by Kevin De Bruyne.

His cross was touched through the area by defender Manuel Akanji and found Foden at the far post whose terrific strike offered Raya no chance in the Brentford goal.

City opened the second half with momentum firmly on their side, although that was halted by a lengthy delay as Spain international Laporte sustained a head wound which required extensive bandaging.

Nevertheless, Joao Cancelo quickly threatened the Brentford goal with a strike that deflected off defender Zanka and flew just wide, before Ilkay Gundogan missed the best chance yet of a City second.

SIGNING OFF: Manchester City's Phil Foden celebrates scoring his side's goal to level it. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire.

He exchanged passes with Erling Haaland but could only scoop the ball high of the goal from a glorious position, eight yards out.

Yet, as they had in the first half, Brentford still carried a threat, with Toney volleying a good chance at Ederson and then Laporte performing an amazing interception to deny the striker, as he looked poised to tap in a Henry cross.

Rodri and Cancelo, again, tested Raya but found the Spanish World Cup squad keeper equal to the challenge as Guardiola, bizarrely, appeared reluctant to use his bench.

Cancelo summed up mounting City frustration, when he was booked for simulation, and Ederson was again required to perform heroics in denying a late Toney shot from close range.

Man City (4-3-3): Ederson 7; Stones 5, Akanji 6, Laporte 8, Cancelo 6 (Alvarez 86); De Bruyne 6, Rodri 7, Gundogan 5; Silva 6, Haaland 6, Foden 7. Substitutes (not used) Ortega, Dias, Phillips, Grealish, Gomez, Mahrez, Palmer, Lewis.

Brentford (3-5-2): Raya 8; Zanka 7, Pinnock 7, Mee 7; Roerslev 7, Onyeka 7 (Dasilva 86), Janelt 6 (Norgaard 62, 6), Jensen 6, Henry 7; Mbeumo 6 (Wissa 73, 6), Toney 9. Substitutes (not used) Cox, Canos, Ghoddos, Lewis-Potter, Crama, Yarmoliuk.

Referee: P Bankes 5