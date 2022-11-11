Junior's spot of bother sees Students retain top-flight status

UCD 1 WATERFORD 0

Waterford were taught a harsh lesson by the Students on a night their hopes of an immediate Premier Division returned vanished with Junior’s late penalty miss.

Thomas Lonergan’s header on 13 minutes preserved Andy Myler's side’s top-flight status and there could be no complaints by a Blues side off-colour from their usual standards.

And still they fluffed a route back – referee Rob Harvey awarding a spot-kick in the last of three stoppage-time minutes.

Junior, who missed his last attempt in the playoff semi-final against Treaty United, grabbed the ball from the hands of Wassim Aouachria – the scorer of their last penalty, also against Treaty.

A staggered run-up was matched by the sluggish execution, as the ex-Charlton Athletic apprentice blazed the ball over.

Waterford were by far the most prolific scorers this season, their 80 goals outstripping Premier champions Shamrock Rovers by 19 despite playing a game less. Lurking within that impressive stat, however, was their struggles in penetrating the better teams.

Only four times over their 35 games did they fire blanks and those consisted of a pair apiece against Cork City and Galway United who finished directly above and below the First Division runners-up.

Shelbourne also kept them scoreless in the FAI Cup semi-final and Myler mimicked Damien Duff’s template in suffocating the threats posed by the barnstorming Blues.

Just as the Reds did at the RSC, UCD hatched a masterclass to shackle the country’s leading scorer Phoenix Patterson. Although Michael Gallagher was given that thankless task, the right-back had assistance in Alex Nolan dropping deep from midfield to provide cover.

Not even the duo could curb the winger’s fleet footedness at times and how he didn’t add to his 23 goals was a mystery considering the openings he conjured.

The vast majority were similar in nature, his wizardry taking him inside from the left onto his stronger right foot but finding a thicket of bodies blocking the corridor into the corner.

Credit must go to UCD for their endeavours, in particular the centre-back pairing of Sam Todd and captain Jack Keaney. Maybe justice was served when a dubious penalty award against Keaney for handball didn’t distort the outcome.

Neither of the defenders gave Aouachria a sniff all night and on the few occasions the Algerian eluded them, profligacy got in his way.

For a striker of his stature, his lack of presence in the box during a first half UCD nudged ahead gave Danny Searle’s side no other option than to forage through the wide positions without playing into the hands of the dominant defensive axis.

Patterson showed glimpses of his prowess inside the opening 10 minutes, seeing one effort blocked and his second blaze over.

Yassine En-Neyah got nearer, only his free-kick deflected over the wall, affording Kian Moore time to gather.

Alex Nolan, who smashed a volley over, was then instrumental in the breakthrough. Having been fouled by Alex Baptiste on the right, he swung over a free-kick which Thomas Lonergan glanced home.

Paul Martin, so reliable in goal all season, was too slow in dashing from his line, suffering the ultimate repercussion.

Plenty of time remained for the Blues to recover but their response was fitful, lacking variety and only gained traction with a fortuitous penalty award.

Either side of the break, they descended into the predictable. The only question was whether Patterson would eventually continue his streak.

On 24 minutes, Shane Griffin had succeeded in chipping the ball over the advancing Moore but En-Neyah’s header was kept out on the line by Todd. Patterson was unable to sink the rebound, once again facing a forcefield of sky blue shirts.

UCD, content to protect their lead, broke soon after the restart, yet Dara Keane dragged his shot wide. Lonergan forced Martin to gather at the second attempt but that was it.

All the onus was on the First Division side to rattle. And yet Moore had only a Patterson deflected shot that he batted away to repel until a chance from 12 yards was spurned.

UCD: K Moore; M Gallagher, J Keaney, S Todd, E Osam; A Nolan (D Higgins 83), E Caffrey, S Brennan, M Dignam; D Keane, T Lonergan.

WATERFORD: P Martin, T Sobowale (R Uche 77), K Cantwell, A Baptiste, D Power; N O’Keeffe; J Quitirna, S Griffin, Y En-Neyah (D Larkin 90), P Patterson; W Aouachria.

REFEREE: Rob Harvey (Dublin).

ATTENDANCE: 2,781.