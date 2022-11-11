Jurgen Klopp handed touchline ban for game against Southampton

Jürgen Klopp has been banned from the touchline for Liverpool’s home Premier League game with Southampton on Saturday as a result of his red card against Manchester City
Jurgen Klopp handed touchline ban for game against Southampton

BANNED: Jürgen Klopp has been banned from the touchline for Liverpool’s home Premier League game with Southampton on Saturday as a result of his red card against Manchester City. Pic: Peter Byrne/PA Wire.

Fri, 11 Nov, 2022 - 19:15
Andy Hunter

Jürgen Klopp has been banned from the touchline for Liverpool’s home Premier League game with Southampton on Saturday as a result of his red card against Manchester City.

The Liverpool manager must serve an immediate one-match suspension after the Football Association successfully appealed against the £30,000 fine originally imposed by an independent regulatory commission.

The FA argued the punishment was too lenient after Klopp was dismissed for haranguing the assistant referee, Gary Beswick, in the closing minutes of Liverpool’s 1-0 win against City on 16 October.

In a statement, the FA confirmed: “An independent appeal board has allowed the FA’s appeal against an independent regulatory commission’s sanction in relation to the recent case involving Jürgen Klopp.

“As a result, the Liverpool manager has been suspended from the touchline for one match with immediate effect, fined £30,000, and warned as to his future conduct. Klopp had previously admitted that he breached FA Rule E3 during their Premier League match against Manchester City and received a sanction of £30,000.” 

Liverpool are understood to be disappointed by the decision but accept the outcome, with Klopp having already admitted to a charge of improper conduct. The club are also unhappy with an appeal process that led to their manager being banned with fewer than 24 hours to go before the Southampton game, which kicks off at 3pm.

Guardian

More in this section

FBL-WC-2022-ESP-PRESSER Fati in but Thiago and De Gea left out of Spain World Cup squad
No baggy trousers in Shels' kitman Watson's house of fun No baggy trousers in Shels' kitman Watson's house of fun
AFC Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League - Vitality Stadium Antonio Conte in no rush to discuss Tottenham contract during World Cup break
Arsenal v FC Zurich - UEFA Europa League - Group A - Emirates Stadium

Mikel Arteta urges Arsenal to focus on Premier League and not World Cup

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.268 s