No baggy trousers in Shels' kitman Watson's house of fun

Tolka Park hasn’t always been a House of Fun for Shelbourne’s Madness fanatic kitman Johnny Watson.

Demotions, relegations and stoppage-time promotion misses fill a reservoir of memories on his emotional roller-coaster.

But developments off this pitch this year mean that Tolka will always be considered Our House while, on it, tomorrow they can venture One Step Beyond.

A lifelong fan from the days his father, Johnny senior, brought him to every game, home and away, he’s passing on the family tradition to his sons, Karl and Graham.

Together, the trio will be at the Aviva Stadium throughout this weekend tending to the every need of Damien Duff and his squad.

Tears, be the outcome good or bad, will be shed. That’s a given for crunch Shelbourne occasions, like the cycle of promotion and relegation they’ve been tumbling in over the last four years.

Watson has been the constant in the kit-room for 20 years. That stretches back beyond the heady era of 2004 when Pat Fenlon’s side held Deportivo scoreless for 135 minutes in a shootout for a place in the Champions League group stages.

Of all his recollections, the day that Fenlon marched up the Tolka stairs to extract Watson from his tidying duties to join the 2006 champions on the podium shines brightest. As does the medal the manager insisted on bequeathing to the backroom member.

Just once over that tenure did he lose part of himself, just for one day.

“When Alan Mathews took over as manager in 2010, he asked me for the keys to the room,” he recalled. “I took it that I was gone, as he was bringing his own man. The walk to the bus-stop, just half a mile away in Ballybough, felt like a 10-hour journey.

“What I loved doing was gone and I was never so upset in all my life.”

HIS HOUSE: Shelbourne’s Madness fanatic kitman Johnny Watson. Pic: Provided

That would be his only sleepless night, for Mathews quickly gathered the affection for the legend around the club. He hasn’t looked back since, working with various managers.

When Duff walked into his cave beneath the Tolka stand which stores a bank of stories amid the apparel getting washed and spread out over various lines to dry, the fear did briefly return.

“Here was me, pushing 60, thinking I’d be finished up this time,” admits Watson. “But after we had a chat and I understood what way he worked, Damien was happy for me to continue. He leaves me at my job and I get on with it, knowing he just wants the gear to be ready for the team.

“There are some occasions where he might ring me up for something but between myself and the sons, one of us will be straight there. He can trust us.”

An army bootcamp in Gormanston, Co Meath which the new manager arranged in pre-season through his brother, Captain Gerard Duff, fused that trust among the group.

“I was looking at players having to do sit-ups from under water on the beach,” explained Watson, who like management, had the luxury of watching, instead of participating in the activities.

“It was tough going on for the players but they were delighted with what they achieved. It brought the group closer together and the quiet lads turned into leaders.”

Watson had gained an insight before the senior players of Duff’s management style last year, once doubling up his duties for the U17 team that the ex-Chelsea winger was coaching.

“When he invited me into the dressing-room, it was an education,” he explained. “Damien won two Premier League medals and 100 caps but I’ve never heard him say in a speech what he’s done in football. Rather, he tells players what they have to do if they're to be successful.

“A lot of people doubted whether he’d last in this job – that he’d lose his head and walk away – but that was never going to happen and he’s proven people wrong.

“It’s been an unbelievable first season for him and I think it will only get better. The connection with the fans is solid and we’ll bring a huge crowd to the final on Sunday.

“I remember the devastation of losing the 2011 final on penalties and don’t want to experience that pain again.”

Not with Baggy Trousers on, anyway.