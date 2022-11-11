Domestic bliss has Connolly settled and starring in Derry

Mark Connolly admits Derry City won his heart when their manager and owner won over Her Indoors.

Considered one of the best defenders in the league, confirmed by his midweek nomination for PFAI Player of the Year, Connolly faced a dilemma in July.

He had the option of staying at Dundalk, where he’d arrived in February on loan from Dundee United, but ambitious Derry – located on the other side of his native Clones – pushed the boat out too. A tough decision has been vindicated by City’s march to the FAI Cup final but the stability and longevity presented in the north-west will endure past one big day out.

It’s all part of local billionaire Philip O’Doherty’s vision of toppling Shamrock Rovers as the kingpins of Irish football.

“This was different from my time in the UK,” said Connolly, who played for Wolves, Bolton and Crawley Town amongst others. “Over there, an agent will call you and say this club is interested, you speak to the manager, and pretty much that’s how it goes. But the manager Ruaidhrí Higgins reached out, flew over to Scotland and wanted to have a conversation with my wife Rose too.

“She was a wee bit nervous but we realised there are good people here. Phil, the owner, a very successful businessman but also a gentleman, was on the phone getting schooling sorted for our kids. My wife, being from Edinburgh, took some convincing but the club made the transition easier.”

It’s translated onto the pitch. Connolly has been Derry’s rock at the back since, as they revived a title challenge against Rovers and beat them too on the march to the Aviva Stadium.

“For such a small town, we have had some fantastically talented sportspeople,” the 30-year-old explained about his Co Monaghan hometown.

“Jonathan Douglas played in the Premier League for Blackburn Rovers and for Ireland, Kevin beat Mike Tyson and, of course, there’s the Clones Cyclone, world champion boxer Barry McGuigan. Maybe I’m further down the list in fourth or fifth.”

Landing a knockout on Shelbourne tomorrow might alter that sequence.