'I need to stop working as hard' - Duff looks for the right direction at Shels

As much as he’ll be in the zone for tomorrow’s FAI Cup final, Damien Duff will this time ensure he’s facing the correct direction for the national anthem.

One of Ireland’s most decorated players isn’t one for memorabilia, the walls of his house in Wicklow and office at Tolka Park devoid of jerseys, medals or pictures denoting his career of distinction.

“You watch football documentaries and they build rooms in their house like a shrine to themselves,” says the Shelbourne boss, detaching his playing days that encompassed 100 caps and two Premier League titles.

“That’s big ego stuff. Listen, we all have egos but I don't think mine is particularly big.”

There’s a unique exception, albeit not of his making.

A bout of mischief engulfed Mrs Duff when the family returned to Ireland from Australia in 2015, leading to one of her husband’s more unusual moments taking centre stage in their residence.

“You wouldn't know there was an ex-footballer living in the house but there’s one picture – where I’m facing the wrong way for the national anthem,” he reveals, referring to Ireland's Euro 2012 playoff against Estonia.

“Elaine put it up, just out of jest. I think it could be in the toilet now. There's no jerseys, nothing; just the way I like it.

“I remember Sean St Ledger was beside me and I said afterwards: 'Would you not tell me, I was facing the wrong way?'

“And he replied: 'You looked like you were in the zone, Duffer'. I was fucking horrific for the opening 10 minutes, still thinking I’d looked like an idiot.”

MIXED SIGNALS: Republic of Ireland's Damien Duff sings the national anthem before the game. UEFA EURO2012 Qualifying Play-off 2nd leg, Republic of Ireland v Estonia. Pic: Brendan Moran / SPORTSFILE

He retains his dry wit despite migrating into the serious world of being a manager. The responsibility he shouldered for his wing wizardry guiding Ireland to a World Cup and European championship is minuscule contrasted with his current duties.

He admits the bold move into a first senior role by his Derry City counterpart tomorrow, Ruaidhrí Higgins, entered his thinking when Shels owner Andrew Doyle tabled the offer just over 12 months ago.

Fear, uncertainty and indecision about vaulting into the bearpit of management at 42 triggered a negative response until the sense of invention gripped him into a u-turn.

He’s been on a one-way track since, not without its hiccups, yet guiding the newly-promoted side to safety with five games remaining.

Augmenting that feat is the club’s first FAI Cup final appearance since 2011, a stab at ending their 24-year wait for the Blue Riband.

The carousel offers few moments to breathe. This week’s build-up, though, has come the closest.

“We've stayed in the Premier Division for another year and reached the Cup final but I never really come up for air,” he admits, standing in the dressing-room at at Aviva Stadium that his away side will occupy on Sunday.

“Maybe I should do so more often. It sounds bizarre but I need to stop working as hard. It got out of hand at times this season.

“I say 24/7 focus and I wouldn't be far off that. That's probably the one thing that I've needed to address. But my job this week was to breed calm into the players. A bugbear of mine is when people you haven't heard of in three or four years get onto you, like they're best mates, looking for tickets.

“I didn't want any nonsense this week so suits, hotel rooms, tickets were all sorted last week. I know from my playing days about building something up too much, like when Blackburn Rovers played Celtic the year they reached the Uefa Cup final.

“You're constantly thinking about the game and adrenaline is flowing through your veins 24/7 every day. Then, you fall flat on your face. We’ve played Derry four times and our lads have them off to a tee.

"This week has been about addressing the mind, not tactics. I am not making out that I'm some spiritual guru or anything but with our guys their biggest obstacle is themselves.”

Duff has enlisted some external figureheads for speeches on that front but, once the players share their manager’s enthusiasm for the last push, they’ll be in the mix.

“It's definitely planting a marker, isn't it?” he wondered, visualising the celebrations. “Football is football; I played it whereas this is totally out of my comfort zone stuff. That's why it's wow, number one and the pinnacle for me.”

It could even merit pride of place in the Duff household.