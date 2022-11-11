Sadio Mane named in Senegal’s World Cup squad despite injury doubts

Senegal have named Sadio Mane in their World Cup squad despite the Bayern Munich forward being an injury doubt.

Mane was forced off in the 20th minute of Bayern’s midweek 6-1 thrashing of Werder Bremen.

It was later revealed the ex-Liverpool attacker had sustained an injury to his right leg, which cast doubt over his participation in the tournament in Qatar.

📋✅ 𝙇𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙚 𝙙𝙚𝙨 26 𝙡𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨 retenus par le sélectionneur national Aliou Cissé pour disputer la Coupe du monde 2022. #FIFAWorldCup | #MankoWutiNdamli pic.twitter.com/EbwBPlpI7i — FSF (@Fsfofficielle) November 11, 2022

While Mane’s fitness remains up in the air and he is not set to feature in this weekend’s Bundesliga fixture with Schalke, he has been included in Senegal’s 26-man squad for the World Cup.

Senegal national team boss Aliou Cisse named the 30-year-old in a group on Friday morning that includes a number of Premier League players.

Chelsea duo Edouard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly, Everton’s Idrissa Gueye, Nottingham Forest midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate, Pape Matar Sarr of Tottenham and Leicester’s Nampalys Mendy are all set to travel out to Qatar.

Several Sky Bet Championship players, including QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng and Watford’s Ismaila Sarr, have also made the cut. Sheffield United forward Iliman Ndiaye is part of the 26-man squad as well.

Senegal play their first match on November 21 against Netherlands in Group A.