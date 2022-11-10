Liverpool to travel to City in last 16 of Carabao Cup

Manchester City will face Liverpool in the last 16 of the Carabao Cup after Thursday night's draw threw up a mouth-watering clash.
Pep Guardiola's champions were beaten at Anfield last month when a Mo Salah goal decided a captivating clash. It remains the only domestic defeat of the campaign for City.
They will welcome the reigning League Cup holders to the Etihad in the next round after Liverpool survived a penalty shoot out with Derby County thanks to Caoimhin Kelleher's three remarkable stops.
Former City captain Vincent Kompany will bring his Burnley side to Old Trafford while Newcastle were handed a home tie with Bournemouth. The last 16 of matches will be played just 48 hours after the World Cup final in Qatar which throws up the prospect of Premier League sides being significantly weakened.
Carabao Cup, Last 16:
Wolves v Gillingham
Southampton v Lincoln
Blackburn v Nottingham Forest
Newcastle United v Bournemouth
Manchester City v Liverpool
Manchester United v Burnley
MK Dons v Leicester City
Charlton v Brighton
The matches will be played on 20/21 December. The World Cup final is on the 18th