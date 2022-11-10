Patterson and Waterford return to scene of chaos seeking revenge 

High-flying Phoenix Patterson is certain off-field distractions won't dispel Waterford’s Premier Division dream for the second year running.

This time 12 months ago, the Blues were dogged by turmoil when then owner Richard Forrest sacked manager Marc Bircham by email three days before their last chance of staying in the top-flight.

To compound the surrealness of it all, jilted boss Bircham turned up for the playoff, mingling with the Blues fans. That chaos contributed to their demise, insists Patterson, and they get to atone against the same opposition at the same venue on Friday night.

Waterford must do to UCD what occurred the opposite direction last season by claiming their Premier spot for the 2023 season.

“It was quite a crazy period with all that happened at the time,” recalled Patterson, the country’s top scorer with 22 goals. “Being off during the week because some of the boys had Covid and then having a new manager for the last game was quite difficult.

“We tried to stay focussed but there was a lot going on at the time and I was just trying to shut out the noise. This season, we don’t want a repeat of that.

“But I think everyone who was involved last year and is here this year would say the same, in terms of the fact it’s just I think a clearer head space.

“When you’ve worked with the gaffer since he’s come in during the summer, his play and his style, and everyone knows each other and knows how to play as a team, that’s definitely a lot different to last season’s disruptions.”

Danny Searle’s calming influence has helped since his arrival as boss, just before Fleetwood owner Andy Pilley took the club off Forrest’s hands. They finished the season strongly to dislodge Galway United for runners-up, beating them in last Friday’s First Division playoff after seeing off Treaty United over two legs in the semi.

UCD will fancy it too. Drawing at FAI Cup finalists Shelbourne and beating Finn Harps over four days relegated the latter, assuring them of this shot to survive.

Mark Dignam and Thomas Lonergan are the attackers Waterford will have to mind for their objective of an immediate top-table return to reach a satisfactory outcome.

“This is definitely one of the biggest games of my career,” admitted Patterson, the former Tottenham Hotspur trainee. “Between the two FAI Cup semi-finals and this playoff last year, I’ve been involved in a few of these major games.”

His influence will be central to whether he bucks that grim trend.