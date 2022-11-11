Atkinson eager for Ireland run after Hammers frustration  

Izzy Atkinson has admitted her frustration at a paucity of game-time at West Ham United since moving to the Women’s Super League in the summer.

The Ireland international will be relieved to get a run-out in today’s unofficial international against Morocco, a precursor to the real deal on Monday.

She’s enjoying the gathering in Marbella this week too, the first event together since the squad revelled in their World Cup qualification clinching win in Scotland last month.

Becoming a happy hammer will be the next mission, as the midfielder has seen a mere 118 minutes of action from the first five WSL games under the management of ex-defender Paul Konchesky.

“It is quite frustrating, to be honest,” the 22-year-old confessed about her move from Celtic. “I have been doing well at West Ham but still disappointed with the minutes that I have gotten. I have a long time to get back into the team and do things right. I'm still confident that I will do that.

“Maybe I’m putting a bit of pressure on myself because I need to be playing as much as I can to get on the plane to Australia next summer for the World Cup.”

The ex-Shelbourne talent is in line to win her fifth cap in Monday’s friendly and will heed the tidings of her Ireland manager Vera Pauw on how to bolster her prospects of making the 23-player cut next summer.

“Everyone's a bit different but I've had small conversations with Vera about improving the little parts of my game,” Atkinson revealed. “She was quite strict on me improving those things which will help me out in the future. Also, she was just keen on me getting game time, playing as much as I can because you're going to be in the best shape when you're starting matches.”