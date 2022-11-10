'I would be more Wes than Damien' - Derry playmaker Kavanagh relishing final stage

Few 22-year-olds get to depart the three-in-a-row chasing Shamrock Rovers of their own volition.

Brandon Kavanagh could have stayed at Tallaght for their Champions League campaign, convenient to his home in Crumlin and contented himself with a peripheral role.

Something appetising had to tempt him from that comfort zone and that it came from the top corner of the country testified to its significance.

Derry City went all out all to entice one of the league’s brightest talents, tabling a three-year contract replete with signing-on fee and accommodation with fellow imports to the City. But, more than all that, they offered an outlook for success, a blueprint to dislodge Rovers armed with the finances of billionaire Chairman Philip O’Doherty and the nous of Ruaidhrí Higgins.

The Candystripes boss was tackling his first full season as boss, formulating a plan to deliver success, eventual rather than immediate. Sunday’s FAI Cup final against Shelbourne constitutes an early opening to colour that sketch in, to illustrate whether this Derry project is the real deal rather than a concept.

Kavanagh’s skillset is critical. Svelte in possession, it was Shels manager Damien Duff he was initially likened to upon bursting onto the League of Ireland scene with Rovers.

Crystal Palace had a nibble, taking him on trial, but he had to reset with the Rovers second string in the First Division before last season’s loan spell at Bray Wanderers in the First Division.

Premier Division audiences have got to appreciate the playmaker’s prowess this term and his array of tools places him in the realm of Cup final matchwinner. If he’s to produce the goods, even an assist, Kavanagh will do so influenced by a peer of Duff’s.

“I remember Damien but the one I’d base my game on at the time was Wes Hoolahan,” explained Kavanagh. “I met Wes a couple of times when he was training at Rovers during the pre-season and he was brilliant when putting any questions to him.

“It would be more Wes than Damien because he used to operate centrally and with the way he takes the ball, on the half turn. We’re similar that way.”

Kavanagh’s mastery has earned him cult status among the Derry faithful who have reason to feel Sunday could kickstart an era gilded by silverware. It was well before his birth that the club first made their imprint on the League of Ireland, still the only team to the treble in 1989.

Living on Foyleside has taught him the depth of affection towards the local team from the public, as has watching the BBC documentary about the 1980s period when football acted as an escape from The Troubles.

“That just proves the passion behind the club,” he said. “It’s different up there because everywhere you go, it’s just Derry, there is no other club. They don’t think about anything else. It’s brilliant because it brings everybody together.

“Our fans expect victory on Sunday but we have to calm everything down and not look at it that way. I’m here for another two seasons left and believe we’re building something with the manager and chairman part of it.”