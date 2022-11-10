Boycotting Qatar not the solution, insists Kenny

Stephen Kenny insists boycotting the Qatar World Cup would be futile in the greater scheme of highlighting the country’s restrictive practices.

Ireland aren’t going to the Middle East but their manager is. He will be scouting France and Netherlands ahead of their meetings in next year’s Euro 2024 qualification tilt.

Several sporting figures won’t travel to Qatar on a point of principle, given their mistreatment of LGBTQ people and record for human rights violations.

The Ireland boss was never afraid to launch himself into debates beyond football, be it culture or politics, but is adamant the benefits of watching the top two nations of their qualifying group outweigh any degree of symbolism achieved by him staying away.

“It’s a valid question and I think it’s something we have to consider,” said Kenny yesterday, when unveiling his 26-man squad for next week’s friendlies at home to Norway (Thursday) and in Malta (Sunday). “I was surprised when two World Cups were handed out to Russia and Qatar together as the criteria at that time was questionable. What do boycotts achieve going back to the Olympics in Russia and America.

“By me going am I going to influence anything? I probably am not going to. For me, for football reasons, to see lessons I learned from seeing Portugal in Euros last year were very important.

“I’m only there for five nights, during which I get to see eight matches. Two of those are France against Denmark and Tunisia as well as one of the Dutch matches. After five days, I’m out of it. I’m employed to the job to the best of my ability and I’m not doing it right if I’m not getting the opportunity to see the teams there.

“But I see all the arguments as well. Where do we go with Saudi Arabia and the mass beheading we’ve seen in recent times as well as the treatment of women in Iran. Where do we go with all that? Where do we draw the line and where do we not? They’re big questions overall."

The big question facing Kenny over the next year from a footballing perspective is how he can usurp one of the superpowers to reach the Euro finals in Germany without relying on a backdoor route through the Nations League playoffs.

Railing against criticism of his two-year reign that has plateaued with three third-placed finishes in his three campaigns, Kenny is determined to stick to his principles.

A glut of former internationals, including Richard Dunne and Damien Delaney, have cast doubts about his ability to endure in the job at top international level while, in response, he’s blasted what he considers agenda-based criticism and a strategy to undermine him.

Once again, Kenny refused to elaborate on the specifics of what exactly he feels that agenda is, or where it’s coming from, while staunchly reinforcing the creed he’s live or die by in the job.

“It’s not so much ignorance,” he said about his detractors. “As a young manager in the League of Ireland, it was always stated to me that you could never win the League of Ireland building and playing from the back. You had to play a different way. Traditionally teams didn’t win the league like that and you couldn’t win the league playing like that.

“Then when I was managing Irish teams in Europe, it was said you can’t go against the top teams and play out from the back. You must sit deep, counter-attack, not dominate superior teams. That was the mantra and we disproved that very much so.

“When I took over this job, it was constantly, ‘It’s not in our DNA to build from the back, to play out, he’s trying to do something that our players aren’t capable of, it’s not our strength playing this way’.

“But I think already the players have disproved that and they have shown the capacity to play out comfortably from the back and play through midfield. Where we need to improve is in other areas, like conceded against Ukraine and Scotland within a few minutes of going ahead.

“France, Holland and Greece was the toughest possible group but we’ve got to be resolute. We just need to come out on the right side of those tight games.”