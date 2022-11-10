Boycotting Qatar not the solution, insists Kenny

Ireland manager will travel to World CUu to scout France and Holland and while he calls out the country's  restrictive laws, an outright boycott would achieve little
Boycotting Qatar not the solution, insists Kenny

PLENTY TO PONDER: Stephen Kenny at Thursday's Republic of Ireland Squad Announcement, FAI HQ, Abbotstown, Dublin. Pic: INPHO/Tom Maher

Thu, 10 Nov, 2022 - 23:05
John Fallon

Stephen Kenny insists boycotting the Qatar World Cup would be futile in the greater scheme of highlighting the country’s restrictive practices.

Ireland aren’t going to the Middle East but their manager is. He will be scouting France and Netherlands ahead of their meetings in next year’s Euro 2024 qualification tilt.

Several sporting figures won’t travel to Qatar on a point of principle, given their mistreatment of LGBTQ people and record for human rights violations.

The Ireland boss was never afraid to launch himself into debates beyond football, be it culture or politics, but is adamant the benefits of watching the top two nations of their qualifying group outweigh any degree of symbolism achieved by him staying away.

“It’s a valid question and I think it’s something we have to consider,” said Kenny yesterday, when unveiling his 26-man squad for next week’s friendlies at home to Norway (Thursday) and in Malta (Sunday). “I was surprised when two World Cups were handed out to Russia and Qatar together as the criteria at that time was questionable. What do boycotts achieve going back to the Olympics in Russia and America.

“By me going am I going to influence anything? I probably am not going to. For me, for football reasons, to see lessons I learned from seeing Portugal in Euros last year were very important.

“I’m only there for five nights, during which I get to see eight matches. Two of those are France against Denmark and Tunisia as well as one of the Dutch matches. After five days, I’m out of it. I’m employed to the job to the best of my ability and I’m not doing it right if I’m not getting the opportunity to see the teams there.

“But I see all the arguments as well. Where do we go with Saudi Arabia and the mass beheading we’ve seen in recent times as well as the treatment of women in Iran. Where do we go with all that? Where do we draw the line and where do we not? They’re big questions overall."

The big question facing Kenny over the next year from a footballing perspective is how he can usurp one of the superpowers to reach the Euro finals in Germany without relying on a backdoor route through the Nations League playoffs.

Railing against criticism of his two-year reign that has plateaued with three third-placed finishes in his three campaigns, Kenny is determined to stick to his principles.

A glut of former internationals, including Richard Dunne and Damien Delaney, have cast doubts about his ability to endure in the job at top international level while, in response, he’s blasted what he considers agenda-based criticism and a strategy to undermine him.

Once again, Kenny refused to elaborate on the specifics of what exactly he feels that agenda is, or where it’s coming from, while staunchly reinforcing the creed he’s live or die by in the job.

“It’s not so much ignorance,” he said about his detractors. “As a young manager in the League of Ireland, it was always stated to me that you could never win the League of Ireland building and playing from the back. You had to play a different way. Traditionally teams didn’t win the league like that and you couldn’t win the league playing like that.

“Then when I was managing Irish teams in Europe, it was said you can’t go against the top teams and play out from the back. You must sit deep, counter-attack, not dominate superior teams. That was the mantra and we disproved that very much so.

“When I took over this job, it was constantly, ‘It’s not in our DNA to build from the back, to play out, he’s trying to do something that our players aren’t capable of, it’s not our strength playing this way’.

“But I think already the players have disproved that and they have shown the capacity to play out comfortably from the back and play through midfield. Where we need to improve is in other areas, like conceded against Ukraine and Scotland within a few minutes of going ahead.

“France, Holland and Greece was the toughest possible group but we’ve got to be resolute. We just need to come out on the right side of those tight games.” 

More in this section

Manchester United v Aston Villa - Carabao Cup - Third Round - Old Trafford Bruno Fernandes strike breaks Aston Villa resistance 
Republic of Ireland Media Conference Kenny: 'Natural goalscorer' Ferguson will benefit from senior squad exposure 
Brandon Kavanagh 8/11/2022 'I would be more Wes than Damien' - Derry playmaker Kavanagh relishing final stage
<p>MORE OF SAME: Liverpool's Carabao Cup hero Caoimhin Kelleher (left), who admits the chances the competition offers him provides motivation. Pic: PA Photo</p>

Liverpool to travel to City in last 16 of Carabao Cup

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.239 s