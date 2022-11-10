Kenny: 'Natural goalscorer' Ferguson will benefit from senior squad exposure 

Stephen Kenny has fast-tracked 17-year-old Evan Ferguson into his Ireland squad as a back-up strategy for next year’s Euro 2024 qualifiers.

The gangly striker has already made his Premier League debut for Brighton and Hove Albion, as well as scoring in the Euro U21 playoff for his country, and will report on Monday for the double-friendly next week at home against Norway (Thursday) and away to Malta (Sunday).

Kenny is without injured pair Adam Idah and Troy Parrott and the doubts over Will Keane’s participation stretch his forward options further, necessitating the promotion of the rookie.

These are the final warm-up matches before a daunting qualification series begins with the visit of world champions France to Dublin in March. Netherlands, Greece and Gibraltar complete the pool, from which only the top two progress to Germany.

“Evan is very young and while there’s no doubt he hasn’t played many games, he’s been really exceptional coming through the ranks all the way up at international level,” explained Kenny, unveiling his 26-man squad.

“He’s someone we regard highly and he has different attributes to the strikers that we have. With the injuries, it’s an opportunity for Evan.

“The way I have to look at it is if Evan goes on loan in January, which is quite possible, then between March and June, a key time for us, he could easily come into the picture if he went and did well by getting regular gametime and scored goals.

“Everyone’s first loan isn’t always a success and we can’t count on that. He scores different types of goals, great headed goals which is rare enough now. We are not producing that type of player. He’s a natural goalscorer and it will be good experience for him in the squad.”

Personal reasons were presented for the exclusion of Shane Duffy, who was kept on the bench for both of last month’s Nations League games against Scotland and Armenia. However, Derby County refused to release Jason Knight or Conor Hourihane as the games don’t fall within a Fifa window.

“I think it’s been well documented that Shane has not played many games and is the prime of his career,” Kenny said of the defender who joined Fulham from Brighton on loan.

“He’s a 30-year-old centre-back, so when he gets playing regular football, he’ll excel again.

“Derby have an FA Cup match this week and a league match with Portsmouth so they haven’t released the players.

“Jason has been injured, though he came on last night against Liverpool in EFL Cup but that’s the reason they are not there.

“I have no idea why it isn’t a fully sanctioned window that we can demand everyone is released. They have competitive matches, bur from our point of view playing for your country is the pinnacle of your career and should be above everything. Ideally, we want everyone here but there’s nothing we can do.”

Republic of Ireland Squad - Norway & Malta

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth).

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Nathan Collins (Wolverhampton Wanderers), John Egan (Sheffield United), Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Darragh Lenihan (Middlesbrough), Liam Scales (Aberdeen, on loan from Celtic), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Robbie Brady (Preston North End).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jeff Hendrick (Reading, on loan from Newcastle United), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Will Smallbone (Stoke City, on loan from Southampton), Jamie McGrath (Dundee United).

Forwards: Michael Obafemi (Swansea City), Callum Robinson (Cardiff City), Scott Hogan (Birmingham City), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), Will Keane (Wigan Athletic), Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion), Callum O'Dowda (Cardiff City).

Fixtures - Norway & Malta

17/11 - Republic of Ireland v Norway, Aviva Stadium, 7.45pm

20/11 - Malta v Republic of Ireland, Ta'Quli National Stadium, 7pm (8pm local time)