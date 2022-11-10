James Maddison included in England’s 26-man World Cup squad

Gareth Southgate has shown his cards ahead of the tournament kick-off.
DUE EAST: James Maddison has been included in England’s squad (PA)

Thu, 10 Nov, 2022 - 14:07
Simon Peach, PA Chief Football Writer

James Maddison and Callum Wilson are in England’s World Cup squad after Gareth Southgate handed the in-form pair their first international call-ups in three years.

With 11 days to go until the Three Lions kick-off their Group B campaign against Iran, the former defender has confirmed the 26-man group that will be travelling to the Gulf next week.

Southgate has largely stuck with the tried and tested, with the most eye-catching selections being Leicester attacking midfielder Maddison and Newcastle striker Wilson.

Maddison’s only England cap came as a substitute against Montenegro in November 2019 – the last squad four-cap Wilson was involved in.

There is a recall for rejuvenated Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, whose last cap came in the Euro 2020 final loss to Italy.

There is no space in Southgate’s Qatar selection for Roma striker Tammy Abraham, Brentford frontman Ivan Toney or West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen.

Ivan Toney was left out of England's squad
Ivan Toney was left out of England’s squad (John Walton/PA)

Manchester City pair Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips were included despite a lack of match fitness, while Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has been named in the squad despite his limited game time.

Versatile Arsenal defender Ben White has been brought into a group that has Luke Shaw as the only out-and-out left-back. Marc Guehi, Fikayo Tomori and Tyrone Mings are among those missing out.

Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher made the cut but Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse again just missed out on a major tournament squad.

<p>STAR PLAYER: USA's Christian Pulisic. Pic: Liam McBurney/PA Wire.</p>

Pulisic, McKennie lead American World Cup 'revenge tour' squad

