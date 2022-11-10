Republic of Ireland squad: Smallbone and Ferguson given their chance to impress

Stephen Kenny has selected his squad for the November international friendlies against Norway and Malta.

Kenny has picked a 26-man squad for the fixtures next week, with two of Ireland's top-performing under-21s included.

18-year-old Brighton starlet Evan Ferguson and Stoke City's Will Smallbone will get their chance to impress Kenny in Ireland camp over the next week or so in the hope that they will see minutes against either of their two upcoming opponents.

The other notable inclusion is Jamie McGrath of Dundee United, who has been called into the squad after impressing in the early parts of the Scottish Premiership season.

Darragh Lenihan of Middlesbrough, who missed the September international window due to injury, is back in the squad, while Caoimhin Kelleher, who impressed with his performance in Liverpool's triumph in the EFL Cup penalty shootout on Wednesday night, is also named.

Ireland will play host to Norway at the Aviva Stadium on Thursday, November 17, at 7. 45pm.,before heading to Ta'Quli three days later to face Malta at the National Stadium at 7pm (8pm local time) to round off the 2022 schedule.

Republic of Ireland Squad - Norway and Malta

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth).

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Nathan Collins (Wolverhampton Wanderers), John Egan (Sheffield United), Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Darragh Lenihan (Middlesbrough), Liam Scales (Aberdeen, on loan from Celtic), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Robbie Brady (Preston North End).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jeff Hendrick (Reading, on loan from Newcastle United), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Will Smallbone (Stoke City, on loan from Southampton), Jamie McGrath (Dundee United).

Forwards: Michael Obafemi (Swansea City), Callum Robinson (Cardiff City), Scott Hogan (Birmingham City), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), Will Keane (Wigan Athletic), Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion), Callum O'Dowda (Cardiff City).

Fixtures - Norway and Malta